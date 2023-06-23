Menu
Doro Announces New Album, Unveils New Song “Time for Justice”: Stream

The legendary metal singer is also celebrating her 40th anniversary in music this year

Doro new album 2023
Doro, photo by Jochen Rolfes
June 23, 2023 | 12:30pm ET

    Legendary metal singer Doro has announced that her new album, the 19-song Conqueress – Forever Strong and Proud, will arrive on October 27th via Nuclear Blast.

    To record Conqueress – Forever Strong and Proud, the vocalist traveled the globe, banking sessions in studios in Miami, New York, and Hamburg, among other major cities. “The album impressively confirms that Doro is at the height of her creative powers,” a press release enthuses.

    In addition to the album news, Doro has released “Time for Justice,” the hard-charging debut single off the set, along with an explosive “Mad Max”-style video. The songs starts with a sharp guitar riff that make way for Doro’s powerful, raspy metal vocals to cut through the noise.

    Watch and listen to “Time for Justice” below, and stream the song on all platforms here. Pre-save the new album in a variety of formats here.

    Meanwhile, Doro is celebrating her 40th anniversary in music, and has booked two major shows in Germany to celebrate. The first is a performance at the Wacken Open Air festival on August 2nd, and the other is a special anniversary show on October 28th in Düsseldorf. She also has a handful of other shows on her itinerary. Find her upcoming tour dates here, and pick up tickets here.

    Conqueress – Forever Strong and Proud Artwork:

    Doro, Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud

