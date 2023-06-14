Menu
Dream Wife on Le Tigre’s Self-Titled Debut and Building Community: The Spark Parade

Dancing to a queer feminist beat

Dream Wife Le Tigre spark parade podcast interview
Dream Wife, photo by Sophie Webster
June 14, 2023 | 12:14pm ET

    London-based indie punk outfit Dream Wife fuse their ferocious energy with pop hooks, humor, and deeply feminist messaging. So, it’s no wonder that when it comes to discussing their spark on The Spark Parade, the band members immediately point toward Le Tigre and their debut record.

    The punk-meets-electro-pop sound and queer feminist overtones of the album struck a chord with both Dream Wife’s Alice Go and Rakel Mjöll as teenagers. It eventually helped inspire the sound of their own music, as well as the mission statement of the band. It’s no wonder it holds such a special place in the pair’s hearts.

    “You went [to a Le Tigre show] to find friends, to find your community, to find people to rejoice with and that maybe understood you a bit better,” Mjöll says. “With Dream Wife, we started this, and that’s what we were thinking about. We were thinking about how Le Tigre was fostering communities and how important it is to put as much effort into community as into your songwriting.”

    Then, a chance encounter with Le Tigre member JD Samson led to an ongoing mutual lovefest between the two bands, culminating in Dream Wife’s opening slot on Le Tigre’s long-awaited reunion tour. It’s fair to say that initial spark has become a fire.

    Listen to Dream Wife’s Alice Go and Rakel Mjöll chat about Le Tigre and more in the new episode. Please also take the time to like, review, and subscribe to the Spark Parade wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

    Also, be sure to check out Dream Wife’s new album, Social Lubrication, out now!

    Host Adam Unze (The Opus) explores creativity in all its forms on The Spark Parade by asking musicians, artists, comedians, and other creators to share the single cultural work that has most inspired them. Whether it comes from the world of music, film, comedy, visual art, or literature, we all have something that sparks our own creative desires. On The Spark Parade, guests reveal the single piece of art that ignites within them to fire of creation.

