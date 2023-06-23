Menu
Ethan Coen’s Drive-Away Dolls Trailer Uncovers a Hijacked Road Trip: Watch

The crime-comedy is out September 22nd

drive away dolls trailer margaret qualley ethan coen comedy watch
Drive-Away Dolls (Focus)
June 23, 2023 | 4:58pm ET

    Focus Features has shared the official trailer for Drive-Away Dolls, the latest project from director Ethan Coen.

    Jamie (Margaret Qualley) is a devil-may-care “free spirit” navigating another romantic breakup, while her uptight friend Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan) is more the type to wear a pussybow blouse to the club. In a mission to “get our act together, together” and get a fresh start, the pair decide to hightail it to Tallahassee, Florida for a little escape.

    But Jamie and Marian won’t get to their destination without some bumps in the road, and not just a flat tire. The two open up a whole lot of trouble when they find a mysterious briefcase in the back of their rental car that has some criminal implications attached.

    The clip comes complete with a heavy dose of pepper spray, some pretty lighting, and a needle-drop to ESG’s “Dance.” Watch the Drive-Away Dolls trailer below.

    Drive-Away Dolls also stars Matt Damon, Beanie Feldstien, Bill Camp, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, and more. Cohen wrote the script with Tricia Cooke.

