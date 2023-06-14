Menu
Duff McKagan Announces New Solo Album Featuring Slash, Jerry Cantrell, and Iggy Pop

The Guns N' Roses bassist's Lighthouse LP arrives October 20th, with the title track available to stream now

Duff McKagan new solo album 2023
Duff McKagan, photo by Charles Peterson
June 14, 2023 | 10:02am ET

    Duff McKagan has announced his third solo album, Lighthouse, due October 20th. In advance of its release, the Guns N’ Roses bassist has unveiled the title track.

    The 11-song effort ends with three tracks boasting notable guest musicians: “Hope,” featuring McKagan’s GN’R bandmate Slash; “I Just Don’t Know,” featuring Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell; and “Lighthouse (Reprise)” featuring punk godfather Iggy Pop.

    On the title track, McKagan sounds like a punk-rock Bob Dylan as he sings the initial verses over an acoustic guitar line for the first minute or so of the tune. From there, the song kicks in with multi-track vocals and pounding drums for the soaring chorus.

    McKagan says of the new album and its theme, “The crashing…. the cresting waves, the falling through of all that surrounds you. Life sometimes tosses us around, and we feel the want of comfort and the pull of home. A ship tossed like a toy through the Cape, sails ripped and the wood groaning with the scraping of its ballast…. a soul trying with all its might to find peace and a center.”

    He adds, “Find a lighthouse. I have my lighthouse…. its beacon swirling in the darkness with her warmth and promise of nurture, love, laughter, and all that is true. Won’t you be my lighthouse, give me light,… and bring me home.”

    In May, McKagan unveiled the non-album track “This Is the Song” in conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Month. The lyrics address the bassist’s longterm battle with panic disorder.

    Fans can catch McKagan on Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 world tour. The extensive outing kicked off earlier this month in Abu Dhabi, with the band playing a handful of rare tunes within a 32-song setlist. A North American leg begins in early August, with rotating support from Alice in Chains, The Pretenders, Carrie Underwood, Dirty Honey, and The Warning. Tickets for upcoming GN’R shows are available here.

    Lighthouse is available for pre-order in various formats via Duff McKagan’s webstore. Check out the title track below, followed by the album artwork and tracklist.

    Lighthouse Artwork:

    Duff McKagan Lighthouse

    Lighthouse Tracklist:
    Lighthouse
    Longfeather
    Holy Water
    I Saw God on 10th St
    Fallen
    Forgiveness
    Just Another Shakedown
    Fallen Ones
    Hope (feat. Slash)
    I Just Don’t Know (feat. Jerry Cantrell)
    Lighthouse (Reprise) (feat. Iggy Pop)

Consequence
