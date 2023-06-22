Paul Dano Short-Squeezes GameStop in Dumb Money Trailer: Watch

Sony Pictures has unveiled the official trailer for Dumb Money, the upcoming film starring Paul Dano as Keith Gill, the financial analyst/Redditor largely responsible for the infamous 2021 GameStop short squeeze. The Craig Gillespie-directed feature, based on Ben Mezrich’s book The Antisocial Network, sinks into theaters September 22nd.

“Dumb Money is the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale, based on the insane true story of everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (yes, the mall video game store) into the world’s hottest company,” reads the film’s official logline. “In the middle of everything is regular guy Keith Gill, who starts it all by sinking his life savings into the stock and posting about it. When his social posts start blowing up, so does his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip becomes a movement, everyone gets rich – until the billionaires fight back, and both sides find their worlds turned upside down.”

Sure, Keith Gill is a regular guy, as is confirmed by his exceptionally normcore outfits in the trailer. But his casual analyses of stock — particularly those of GameStop, of course — have earned him a loyal following on Reddit, as well as the attention of some mega-wealthy hedge fund CEOs. Even if the Wall Street jargon goes over your head, all the exclamations of “holy fucking shit!” throughout the clip make the high stakes of it all abundantly clear.

Watch the Dumb Money trailer below.

Dumb Money also stars Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, and Seth Rogen. It was written by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo.