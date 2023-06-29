Timothée Chalamet Is on a Quest for Vengeance in Dune: Part Two Trailer: Watch

We’re one step closer to landing on Arrakis thanks to Warner Bros.’ second official trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two. Check it out below.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya return as Paul Atreides and Chani, respectively, picking up right where Part One left off. Paul — who’s kind of a big deal on Arrakis — is still navigating how to carry on his royal family’s legacy in the wake of them having been massacred by their enemies, the Harkonnens.

Paul, luckily, is able to reunite with House Atreides Warmaster Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin), who lends some sage advice to the hesitant young prophet: “Why is that a bad thing? Use it.” Halleck asks in the trailer, to which Paul responds: “Because all my visions lead to horror.” But by the time the trailer ends, we see that Paul finally embraces his status as Duke of Arrakis, and looks pretty badass doing it.

New additions to the Dune world include Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler, while Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Léa Seydoux, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem help round out the rest of the cast. Composer Hans Zimmer has also returned to score the film, which landed Part One a 2022 Grammy nomination for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Dune: Part Two premieres November 3rd, 2023. Watch the trailer below.

Villeneuve has expressed interest in filming a third installment of his Dune film franchise — which would be based on author Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah — while Max is also cooking up a prequel series. In the meantime, you can revisit our review of 2021’s Dune.