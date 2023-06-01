Dwayne Johnson Returning as Hobbs in New Fast and Furious Spinoff

Dwayne Johnson has officially returned to the Fast and Furious family. Universal Pictures announced on Thursday that he will reprise his role as Luke Hobbs in a new spinoff.

According to Variety, the film will bridge the gap between the latest movie, Fast X, and the upcoming Fast X: Part II. Johnson just signaled his return to the franchise by appearing in the closing credits of Fast X.

Longtime Fast and Furious screenwriter Chris Morgan penned the script for the currently untitled movie. It will be produced by Johnson with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia for their Seven Bucks Productions alongside Vin Diesel and Samantha Vincent via their One Race Films.

After debuting in the Fast and Furious franchise with Fast Five, Johnson became a new star in the series with subsequent roles in Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, and The Fate of the Furious, as well as his own spinoff with Jason Statham, Hobbs & Shaw.

However, Johnson sat out of F9 after clashing on the set of The Fate of the Furious with franchise figurehead Vin Diesel. He later publicly rejected an invite to return for Fast X before unexpectedly popping up in the credits.

There’s currently no release date for the new Hobbs project, but Fast X: Part II is expected to arrive in 2025. Though Part II is supposed to be the final installment of the series, Diesel recently teased that there could be a 12th movie.

