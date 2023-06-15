Earl Sweatshirt Returns with New Song “Making the Band (Danity Kane)”: Stream

Earl Sweatshirt is back with his first new music of 2023, a Jersey club-influenced tribute to 2000s reality TV titled “Making the Band (Danity Kane).”

Surf Gang founder EVILGIANE, who recently produced Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s fun collaboration “The Hillbillies,” handled the beat for the track, which is named after Danity Kane, the R&B group formed on Diddy’s MTV series Making the Band.

After making references to stacking money and “feeling like Diddy standing in a bank,” Earl also name-drops Bruce Banner (aka The Hulk) while rapping over the skittering instrumental. In the accompany music video, directed by Hidji world and YGA, Earl has a chill night out. Watch it below.

“Making the Band (Danity Kane)” is Earl’s first solo release since his January 2022 album, SICK!, which featured the singles “Tabula Rasa,” “Titanic.” and “2010.” Following the LP’s release, he stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform the latter track.