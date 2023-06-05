Menu
Ed Sheeran Grills Cheesesteaks for Fans Between Philadelphia Concerts

The Grammy-winning declared "cheesesteak time" during his weekend visit to Philadelphia

ed sheeran philly cheesesteak philadelphia mathematics tour
Ed Sheeran (photo via Instagram)
June 4, 2023 | 9:40pm ET

    Ed Sheeran served up some Philly cheesesteaks between performances on his weekend trip to Philadelphia, following in the spirit of his ongoing “Mathematics Tour” that pairs his massive stadium dates with intimate, theater shows in select cities.

    In a decision that kept him neutral in the long-time local rivalry between Geno’s and Pat’s, Sheeran opted to join SQ Philip’s Steaks in South Philadelphia for a surprise afternoon shift on Saturday, where the “Shape of You” singer was taught by brothers-owners Joseph and Philip Baldino about the merits of melted Cheez Whiz, “slabs,” and the difference between “wit” and “witout.”

    A crowd formed after Sheeran posted a questionnaire on his Instagram story asking for the “Best” cheesesteak in the city, followed by an address to Philip’s and the promise that “cheesesteaks are on me today.” He later posted a recap of his visit, which kicked off with Sheeran declaring, “Philly, obviously it’s cheesesteak time.”

    Related Video

    Despite receiving praise from the Baldino brothers and having his first sandwich described fittingly by a fan as “perfect,” Sheeran remained humble by noting he was only doing half the job since he didn’t have to worry about collecting money form customers. Watch clips from Ed Sheeran’s shift as a cheesesteak cook below.

    Later, in a move showing he was truly ready to embrace the City of Brotherly Love, Sheeran sported a Donovan McNabb Philadelphia Eagles jersey during his headlining performance at Lincoln Financial Field, the NFL team’s home stadium.

    Clearly, Sheeran is making the most of “The Mathematics Tour,” his first US tour in five years. The trek will continue through late September with support from Khalid, Russ, Ben Kweller, and more. Check for tickets here.

    In May, Sheeran won the lengthy copyright battle over his 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud.” Elsewhere, he shared his love for country music, thanks to Taylor Swift, and hip-hop, crediting Eminem with helping to cure his childhood stutter.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Ed Sheeran Grills Cheesesteaks for Fans Between Philadelphia Concerts

