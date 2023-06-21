Eddie Izzard, aka Suzy Izzard, is setting out on a career-spanning North American standup comedy tour in Fall 2023.

Titled “Eddie Izzard – The Remix: The First 35 Years,” the 28-city tour kicks off in Nashville on September 7th. It will continue with multi-night stands in New York City, Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, DC, and more, as well as stops in cities like Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Austin, and Portland before wrapping up in Dallas on November 5th. See the full schedule below.

For the majority of dates, a Live Nation pre-sale is ongoing (use access code DISCO) ahead of the general on-sale taking place on Friday, June 23rd via Ticketmaster. For those wishing to attend the shows in San Francisco or Austin, the pre-sale begins on June 27th ahead of the general on-sale commencing on June 29th via Izzard’s website.

Advertisement

Related Video

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

“In the first 35 years of my standup career I came up with many weird and crazy comedy stories,” Izzard shared in a press statement. “The ones I like the best will be in my 2023 live Remix Tour.”

Izzard has been exclusively using she/her pronouns since December 2020. This past March, the comedian announced she would begin using the name Suzy in addition to Eddie, but “people can choose what they want.”

Advertisement

Eddie Izzard 2023 Tour Dates:

06/21 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre

06/22 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre

06/23 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre

06/24 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre (Matinee)

06/24 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre

06/25 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre

06/27 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre

06/28 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre (Matinee)

06/28 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre

06/29 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre

06/30 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre

07/01 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre (Matinee)

07/01 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre

09/07 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

09/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

09/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Martin Marietta Center

09/11 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

09/12 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

09/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Miller Theater

09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Miller Theater

09/16 – Boston, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

09/20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

09/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

09/22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

09/24 – Ottawa, ON @ Southam Hall

09/25 – Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall

09/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace

09/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theater

09/29 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

10/01 – Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

10/02 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

10/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre

10/16 – San Diego, CA @ Civic Theatre

10/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/23 – Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall

10/24 – Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall

10/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/27 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

10/30 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

10/31 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

11/02 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

11/03 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

11/04 – Houston, TX @ Cullen Theater At Wortham Theater Center

11/05 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre