Eddie Izzard Announces Fall 2023 North American Tour

28-city trek features multi-night stands in New York City, Los Angeles, DC, and more

Eddie Izzard, photo courtesy of artist
June 21, 2023 | 12:22pm ET

    Eddie Izzard, aka Suzy Izzard, is setting out on a career-spanning North American standup comedy tour in Fall 2023.

    Titled “Eddie Izzard – The Remix: The First 35 Years,” the 28-city tour kicks off in Nashville on September 7th. It will continue with multi-night stands in New York City, Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, DC, and more, as well as stops in cities like Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Austin, and Portland before wrapping up in Dallas on November 5th. See the full schedule below.

    For the majority of dates, a Live Nation pre-sale is ongoing (use access code DISCO) ahead of the general on-sale taking place on Friday, June 23rd via Ticketmaster. For those wishing to attend the shows in San Francisco or Austin, the pre-sale begins on June 27th ahead of the general on-sale commencing on June 29th via Izzard’s website.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    “In the first 35 years of my standup career I came up with many weird and crazy comedy stories,” Izzard shared in a press statement. “The ones I like the best will be in my 2023 live Remix Tour.”

    Izzard has been exclusively using she/her pronouns since December 2020. This past March, the comedian announced she would begin using the name Suzy in addition to Eddie, but “people can choose what they want.”

    Eddie Izzard 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/21 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre
    06/22 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre
    06/23 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre
    06/24 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre (Matinee)
    06/24 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre
    06/25 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre
    06/27 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre
    06/28 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre (Matinee)
    06/28 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre
    06/29 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre
    06/30 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre
    07/01 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre (Matinee)
    07/01 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre
    09/07 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    09/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
    09/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Martin Marietta Center
    09/11 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
    09/12 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
    09/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Miller Theater
    09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Miller Theater
    09/16 – Boston, MA @ Chevalier Theatre
    09/20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    09/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    09/22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    09/24 – Ottawa, ON @ Southam Hall
    09/25 – Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall
    09/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace
    09/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theater
    09/29 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
    10/01 – Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
    10/02 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
    10/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
    10/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
    10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre
    10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre
    10/16 – San Diego, CA @ Civic Theatre
    10/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
    10/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
    10/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
    10/23 – Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall
    10/24 – Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall
    10/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
    10/27 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
    10/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
    10/30 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
    10/31 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
    11/02 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
    11/03 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
    11/04 – Houston, TX @ Cullen Theater At Wortham Theater Center
    11/05 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

