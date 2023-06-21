Eddie Izzard, aka Suzy Izzard, is setting out on a career-spanning North American standup comedy tour in Fall 2023.
Titled “Eddie Izzard – The Remix: The First 35 Years,” the 28-city tour kicks off in Nashville on September 7th. It will continue with multi-night stands in New York City, Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, DC, and more, as well as stops in cities like Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Austin, and Portland before wrapping up in Dallas on November 5th. See the full schedule below.
For the majority of dates, a Live Nation pre-sale is ongoing (use access code DISCO) ahead of the general on-sale taking place on Friday, June 23rd via Ticketmaster. For those wishing to attend the shows in San Francisco or Austin, the pre-sale begins on June 27th ahead of the general on-sale commencing on June 29th via Izzard’s website.
“In the first 35 years of my standup career I came up with many weird and crazy comedy stories,” Izzard shared in a press statement. “The ones I like the best will be in my 2023 live Remix Tour.”
Izzard has been exclusively using she/her pronouns since December 2020. This past March, the comedian announced she would begin using the name Suzy in addition to Eddie, but “people can choose what they want.”
Eddie Izzard 2023 Tour Dates:
06/21 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre
06/22 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre
06/23 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre
06/24 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre (Matinee)
06/24 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre
06/25 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre
06/27 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre
06/28 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre (Matinee)
06/28 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre
06/29 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre
06/30 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre
07/01 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre (Matinee)
07/01 – London, UK @ Garrick Theatre
09/07 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
09/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
09/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Martin Marietta Center
09/11 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
09/12 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
09/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Miller Theater
09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Miller Theater
09/16 – Boston, MA @ Chevalier Theatre
09/20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
09/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
09/22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
09/24 – Ottawa, ON @ Southam Hall
09/25 – Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall
09/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace
09/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theater
09/29 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
10/01 – Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
10/02 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
10/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
10/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre
10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre
10/16 – San Diego, CA @ Civic Theatre
10/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
10/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
10/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
10/23 – Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall
10/24 – Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall
10/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
10/27 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
10/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
10/30 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
10/31 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
11/02 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
11/03 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
11/04 – Houston, TX @ Cullen Theater At Wortham Theater Center
11/05 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre