Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Elephant 6 Documentary Receiving Wide Theatrical Release

Featuring interviews with Jeff Mangum, James Mercer, and more

Advertisement
Elephant 6 documentary new trailer watch
The Elephant 6 Recording Co., photo courtesy of Greenwich Entertainment.
June 27, 2023 | 12:53pm ET

    Greenwich Entertainment has announced that The Elephant 6 Recording Co., the 2019 documentary about the Elephant 6 Recording Company, will be re-released in theaters on August 25th. Directed by C.B. Stockfleth, the film follows the story of the beloved music collective that spawned Neutral Milk Hotel, The Olivia Tremor Control, The Apples in Stereo, of Montreal and more. Watch the trailer below.

    Originally, The Elephant 6 Recording Co. was released in 2019 on VHS only. Last year, an updated version of the film premiered at the Doc NYC festival, and became available for streaming with purchase of a virtual screening ticket. Now, distributed by Greenwich Entertainment, the film will enjoy a wider reach.

    Related Video

    “The film is designed to capture an era and a movement and to honor the spirit of this circle of small-town artist friends,” Stockfleth said in a statement. “Their art was made better because they did things collectively, and gave each and every member a chance to share the spotlight.”

    Advertisement

    Produced by Lance Bangs — known for his work with Nirvana, Green Day, Odd Future, and others — the documentary features never-before-seen footage he took of Elephant 6 bands in their ‘90s heyday. Musicians including Jeff Mangum, Robert Schneider, Bill Doss, Will Cullen Hart, and more are all interviewed, as are notable fans like Elijah Wood, David Cross, Danger Mouse, James Mercer, and others.

    Earlier this year, Elephant 6’s Neutral Milk Hotel shared an archival box set of their catalog titled The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel, which featured their previously-released material, as well as demos, unreleased live tracks, and more. In February, they dropped an extended version of their 1996 EP, Everything Is.

Latest Stories

Five Nights at Freddy's

Animatronics Come to Life in Five Nights at Freddy's Trailer: Watch

June 27, 2023

Joy Ride Review

Joy Ride Review: A Sometimes Outrageous, Sometimes Familiar, Sometimes Touching Trip

June 27, 2023

Lew Palter in Titanic

Lew Palter, Actor in Titanic, Dead at 94

June 26, 2023

jason scott lee lilo and stitch live action cameo luau

Jason Scott Lee Reveals Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Cameo Role: "I Just Wanted to Be a Part of It"

June 26, 2023

Jason Scott lee the wind & the reckoning interview podcast Kyle Meredith

Jason Scott Lee on the Cultural Stories of Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story, Jungle Book, and Doogie Kameāloha, M.D

June 26, 2023

titanic netflix titan submersible drama james cameron movie film news

Apropos of Nothing, Titanic Is Returning to Netflix

June 26, 2023

frederic forrest dead apocalypse now the rose actor

Frederic Forrest, Actor in Apocalypse Now and The Rose, Dead at 86

June 24, 2023

drive away dolls trailer margaret qualley ethan coen comedy watch

Ethan Coen's Drive-Away Dolls Trailer Uncovers a Hijacked Road Trip: Watch

June 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Elephant 6 Documentary Receiving Wide Theatrical Release

Menu Shop Search Newsletter