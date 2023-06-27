Elephant 6 Documentary Receiving Wide Theatrical Release

Greenwich Entertainment has announced that The Elephant 6 Recording Co., the 2019 documentary about the Elephant 6 Recording Company, will be re-released in theaters on August 25th. Directed by C.B. Stockfleth, the film follows the story of the beloved music collective that spawned Neutral Milk Hotel, The Olivia Tremor Control, The Apples in Stereo, of Montreal and more. Watch the trailer below.

Originally, The Elephant 6 Recording Co. was released in 2019 on VHS only. Last year, an updated version of the film premiered at the Doc NYC festival, and became available for streaming with purchase of a virtual screening ticket. Now, distributed by Greenwich Entertainment, the film will enjoy a wider reach.

“The film is designed to capture an era and a movement and to honor the spirit of this circle of small-town artist friends,” Stockfleth said in a statement. “Their art was made better because they did things collectively, and gave each and every member a chance to share the spotlight.”

Produced by Lance Bangs — known for his work with Nirvana, Green Day, Odd Future, and others — the documentary features never-before-seen footage he took of Elephant 6 bands in their ‘90s heyday. Musicians including Jeff Mangum, Robert Schneider, Bill Doss, Will Cullen Hart, and more are all interviewed, as are notable fans like Elijah Wood, David Cross, Danger Mouse, James Mercer, and others.

Earlier this year, Elephant 6’s Neutral Milk Hotel shared an archival box set of their catalog titled The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel, which featured their previously-released material, as well as demos, unreleased live tracks, and more. In February, they dropped an extended version of their 1996 EP, Everything Is.