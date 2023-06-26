Menu
Elton John Says Goodbye with Glastonbury Performance: Video + Setlist

John's final UK show featured appearances from Rina Sawayama and Brandon Flowers

Elton John and Rina Sawayama at Glastonbury
Elton John and Rina Sawayama at Glastonbury, photo by Oli Scarff / AFP
June 25, 2023 | 9:56pm ET

    Sir Elton John delivered his final performance in the UK on Sunday at the 2023 Glastonbury Music Festival as part of his ongoing “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour.

    The 20-song set included fan favorites, live rarities, and several surprise guest appearances. To open the show, John performed his cover of The Who’s “Pinball Wizard” for the first time since 2009. From there, he treated the massive crowd to renditions of “The Bitch Is Back,” “Bennie and the Jets,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” and “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues.”

    With the accompaniment of Gabriels’ Jacob Lusk and London Community Gospel Choir, John also dusted off Are You Ready for Love for the first time since 2014. Other surprise guests included The Killers’ Brandon Flowers, who joined John for “Tiny Dancer,” and Rina Sawayama, who joined in for a duet of “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”

    Another notable moment came during “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” which John dedicated to George Michael on what would have been his 60th birthday.

    Watch video of John’s Glastonbury headlining performance and see the full setlist below.

    The headlining set, which closed Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage, marked Elton John’s first career-booking at the festival. He initially reacted to the appearance in a statement by saying, “there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans… I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world.”

    The performance also served as the end of John’s UK leg and makes way for the final lap of the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, which heads to Europe for several rescheduled 2020 dates. It is currently set to conclude in Stockholm on July 8th (get tickets here).

    The “Farewell” tour has held several finale-worthy events since its 2018 launch on its way to becoming the highest-grossing tour of all-time. During his last North American trek, the decorated musician was awarded the National Humanities Medal by President Biden and gave a star-studded performance at Dodger Stadium.

    Elton John’s Glastonbury 2023 Setlist:

    Pinball Wizard (The Who cover) (First time since 2009)
    The Bitch Is Back
    Bennie and the Jets
    Daniel
    Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
    I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues
    Philadelphia Freedom
    Are You Ready for Love (with Jacob Lusk and London Community Gospel Choir) (First time since 2014)
    Sad Songs (Say So Much) (with London Community Gospel Choir)
    Someone Saved My Life Tonight
    Until I Found You (Stephen Sanchez cover) (with Stephen Sanchez)
    Your Song
    Candle in the Wind
    Tiny Dancer (with Brandon Flowers)
    Don’t Go Breaking My Heart (with Rina Sawayama)
    Crocodile Rock
    Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting
    I’m Still Standing
    Cold Heart
    Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me
    Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)

