Sir Elton John delivered his final performance in the UK on Sunday at the 2023 Glastonbury Music Festival as part of his ongoing “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour.

The 20-song set included fan favorites, live rarities, and several surprise guest appearances. To open the show, John performed his cover of The Who’s “Pinball Wizard” for the first time since 2009. From there, he treated the massive crowd to renditions of “The Bitch Is Back,” “Bennie and the Jets,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” and “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues.”

With the accompaniment of Gabriels’ Jacob Lusk and London Community Gospel Choir, John also dusted off Are You Ready for Love for the first time since 2014. Other surprise guests included The Killers’ Brandon Flowers, who joined John for “Tiny Dancer,” and Rina Sawayama, who joined in for a duet of “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Another notable moment came during “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” which John dedicated to George Michael on what would have been his 60th birthday.

Watch video of John’s Glastonbury headlining performance and see the full setlist below.

The headlining set, which closed Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage, marked Elton John’s first career-booking at the festival. He initially reacted to the appearance in a statement by saying, “there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans… I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world.”

Advertisement

The performance also served as the end of John’s UK leg and makes way for the final lap of the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, which heads to Europe for several rescheduled 2020 dates. It is currently set to conclude in Stockholm on July 8th (get tickets here).

The “Farewell” tour has held several finale-worthy events since its 2018 launch on its way to becoming the highest-grossing tour of all-time. During his last North American trek, the decorated musician was awarded the National Humanities Medal by President Biden and gave a star-studded performance at Dodger Stadium.

Brandon Flowers joining Elton John onstage for Tiny Dancer at Glastonbury tonight ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vivrymR3HN — thekillersmusic⚡ (@tkillersmusic) June 25, 2023

Elton John performing 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart’ live at Glastonbury with Rina Sawayama 🔥#Glastonbury #Glastonbury23 #EltonJohn pic.twitter.com/49TJkHGKmO — Far Out #Glastonbury23 updates (@FarOutMag) June 25, 2023

Elton John just played his last UK show tonight at Glastonbury with an awesome tribute for George Michael on what would’ve been his 60th Birthday playing "Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me" pic.twitter.com/3XRdF6FgC3 Advertisement — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 26, 2023

Elton John’s Glastonbury 2023 Setlist:

Pinball Wizard (The Who cover) (First time since 2009)

The Bitch Is Back

Bennie and the Jets

Daniel

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues

Philadelphia Freedom

Are You Ready for Love (with Jacob Lusk and London Community Gospel Choir) (First time since 2014)

Sad Songs (Say So Much) (with London Community Gospel Choir)

Someone Saved My Life Tonight

Until I Found You (Stephen Sanchez cover) (with Stephen Sanchez)

Your Song

Candle in the Wind

Tiny Dancer (with Brandon Flowers)

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart (with Rina Sawayama)

Crocodile Rock

Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting

I’m Still Standing

Cold Heart

Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me

Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)