Este Haim on Soundtracking A Small Light, HAIM’s Song for Barbie, and Opening for Taylor Swift

The bassist also talks scoring White Lotus, having Sharon Van Etten and Weyes Blood on A Small Light

Kyle Meredith with Este Haim, photo by Ben Kaye
Consequence Staff
June 23, 2023 | 12:01pm ET

    Este Haim catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about her work as Executive Music Producer on the Hulu/Disney+ series A Small Light, a new show that tells the story of Anne Frank from the perspective of Miep Gies. She discusses bringing on Sharon Van Etten, Weyes Blood, Angel Olsen, and Kamasi Washington to cover songs from the ’40s as part of the soundtrack, as well as her sister Danielle Haim performing “Till We Meet Again” for the pilot episode.

    The HAIM bassist also discusses her work as a TV and film composer more broadly, helming projects like Maid, Cha Cha Real Smooth, and White Lotus. Particularly proud of her work on Season 2 of White Lotus, she plans to be part of future seasons in any way she can.

    She also lets us know that HAIM are back to work on writing their next album and will have a song on the upcoming Barbie soundtrack, as well as her experience as an opener for the Taylor Swift “Eras Tour.”

    “Honestly, I’m just looking forward to seeing the show every night,” Haim says their upcoming dates with Swift. “I’m going to play my ass off, then go to craft services, make a PB&J, and watch the show.”

    Listen to Este Haim chat about A Small Light and more in the new episode above or watch below via YouTube. Please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

