Evan Peters Joins Jared Leto in Tron 3 Cast

Following his star turn as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer

evan peters tron 3 ares cast jared leto
Evan Peters in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
June 28, 2023 | 2:44pm ET

    Evan Peters, the actor best known for his portrayal of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, has landed his next role opposite Jared Leto in Disney’s long-in-the-works Tron 3.

    Helmed by veteran Disney director Joachim Rønning (Maleficent: Mistress of EvilPirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), the movie is titled Tron: Ares. Its script, written by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne, is said to focus on “the emergence of a sentient program that crosses over into the human world that is not ready for contact.”

    According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peters’ role in the film is currently unknown, though two of the main characters in the script are “a soldier in the computer world and an awkward gamer in the human world.” Leto is set to play Ares, the manifestation of the program.

    Production on Tron: Ares is set to begin in Vancouver this August. It follows 2011’s Tron: Legacy, itself a long-gestating sequel to the original 1982 special effects pioneer Tron.

    Peters broke out on the big screen thanks to his role in X-Men: Days of Future Past as Peter Maximoff/Quicksilver, which he reprised in X-Men: Apocalypse and X-Men: Dark Phoenix. After pairing with Ryan Murphy on multiple seasons of American Horry Story, they reunited for the highly acclaimed Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story last year.

