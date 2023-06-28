Evan Peters Joins Jared Leto in Tron 3 Cast

Evan Peters, the actor best known for his portrayal of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, has landed his next role opposite Jared Leto in Disney’s long-in-the-works Tron 3.

Helmed by veteran Disney director Joachim Rønning (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), the movie is titled Tron: Ares. Its script, written by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne, is said to focus on “the emergence of a sentient program that crosses over into the human world that is not ready for contact.”

Related Video

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peters’ role in the film is currently unknown, though two of the main characters in the script are “a soldier in the computer world and an awkward gamer in the human world.” Leto is set to play Ares, the manifestation of the program.

Advertisement

Production on Tron: Ares is set to begin in Vancouver this August. It follows 2011’s Tron: Legacy, itself a long-gestating sequel to the original 1982 special effects pioneer Tron.

Peters broke out on the big screen thanks to his role in X-Men: Days of Future Past as Peter Maximoff/Quicksilver, which he reprised in X-Men: Apocalypse and X-Men: Dark Phoenix. After pairing with Ryan Murphy on multiple seasons of American Horry Story, they reunited for the highly acclaimed Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story last year.