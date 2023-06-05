Menu
Evanescence Joined Onstage by Jacoby Shaddix for “Bring Me to Life” at Rock Am Ring: Watch

The Papa Roach frontman joined Amy Lee and company for the rock anthem

evanescence jacoby shaddix bring me to life
Evanescence and Jacoby Shaddix (photos by Amy Harris)
June 5, 2023 | 12:08pm ET

    Evanescence’s 2003 anthem “Bring Me to Life” famously features a rap-metal section. For a while, Amy Lee abandoned that part of the song during the band’s live shows, but lately she’s re-embraced it with the help of some notable vocalists.

    For Evanescence’s rendition of “Bring Me to Life” at the Rock Am Ring festival in Germany on Saturday (June 3rd), the band tapped a nu-metal luminary who had performed earlier that day: Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach.

    Shaddix was a natural fit — especially considering he helped pioneer the nu-metal rap style with Papa Roach — nailing the vocal part that was performed by Paul McCoy of 12 Stones on the original recording.

    Last year, Lee recruited P.O.D. singer Sonny Sandoval to perform the rap section of “Bring Me to Life” during a few shows.

    As Lee noted in an interview with Metal Hammer earlier this year, Evanescence were pressured to include the rap section in the original recording, and the band stopped performing that part years ago.

    “I stopped performing it a long time ago,” Lee said. “When we’re on tour and we have somebody that fits into that spot, they jump up on the song. We were on tour with P.O.D and we had Sonny get up a few times. And obviously, if we’re ever in the same town as Paul, who originally did the part, we will have him come up, because it’s fun and it’s cool and nostalgic.”

    She added, “But that part, that sound, that’s not my style. That’s why it was such a difficult pill to swallow, even on one song. But we won because we didn’t have to change our whole sound.”

    Evanescence will be touring overseas through early September, before returning to the States for the massive Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, Virginia on September 7th, as well as a headlining date in Atlantic City on September 8th. Tickets to the US shows are available here and the international gigs here.

    Watch fan-filmed footage of Jacoby Shaddix joining Evanescence onstage at Rock Am Ring in the clips below.

