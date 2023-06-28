Eyehategod Announce New 2023 US Leg of “Take as Needed for Pain Tour”

Eyehategod are extending their “30 Years of Take as Needed for Pain Tour” into August and September. The outing celebrates the band’s landmark 1993 sophomore album, Take as Needed for Pain.

The newly announced US leg kicks off August 31st in Austin and runs through September 23rd in Lafayette, Louisiana. Fellow NOLA metallers Goatwhore, along with Cancer Christ on select dates, will provide support.

You can purchase tickets to select dates via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, you can look for deals or buy tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

In announcing the new leg, Eyehategod stated, “This fall we are bringing New Orleans to the West Coast this September with friends Goatwhore along with LA’s almighty Cancer Christ!!!”

Being the road dogs they are, Eyehategod are currently routing a summer leg of the tour along the Southeast before hopping the pond for a string of UK/European concerts that will lead up to the newly announced run.

Earlier this spring, Eyehategod and Goatwhore teamed up for the initial leg of the tour, mostly hitting cities across the South, Midwest, and East Coast. As mentioned by the band, the September dates will concentrate on markets along the West Coast.

The complete list of Eyehategod’s tour dates can be seen below. Pick up tickets here.

Eyehategod’s 2023 Tour Dates:

06/28 – Savannah, GA @ Wormhole

06/29 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

06/30 – Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar

08/02 – Cetatea Rasnov, RO @ Rockstadt Extreme Fest

08/04 – Osoppo, IT @ Pietrasonica

08/05 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia

08/06 – Saint-Maurice-de-Gourdans, FR @ Sylak Festival

08/07 – Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

08/08 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9

08/09 – Chemnitz, DE @ AJZ Talschock

08/10 – Fortress Josefov, CZ @ Brutal Assault Festival

08/12 – Moledo, PL @ Sonic Blast Festival

08/13 – London, UK @ The Dome

08/14 – Manchester, UK @ Rebellion

08/15 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

08/16 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms

08/17 – Tilburg, NL @ O13

08/18 – Lessines, BE @ Centre Culturel René Magritte

08/20 – Carhaix-Plouguer, FR @ Motocultor Festival

08/31 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk *

09/01 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street *

09/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *

09/03 – El Paso, TX @ Rock House *

09/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile *

09/05 – Palmdale, CA @ Transplant Brewery *

09/06 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory *

09/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent *

09/08 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater *

09/09 – San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge *

09/10 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Vets Hall *

09/12 – Portland, OR @ Dantes *

09/13 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon *

09/14 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

09/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Aces High *

09/16 – Cheyenne, WY @ Ernie’s November *

09/17 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

09/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar ^

09/19 – Dallas, TX @ Trees ^

09/20 – Shreveport, LA @ Bears ^

09/21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

09/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Southport Hall ^

09/23 – Lafayette, LA @ Feed n Seed ^

* = w/ Goatwhore and Cancer Christ

^ = w/ Goatwhore