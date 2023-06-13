Menu
Ezra Miller Makes Appearance at The Flash Premiere, Does Not Address Recent Behavior

Over the last year, the actor was arrested on three separate occasions and accused of other troubling behavior

Ezra Miller at The Flash premiere
Ezra Miller, photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
June 13, 2023 | 9:36am ET

    Ezra Miller walked the red carpet at the premiere of The Flash on Monday in Los Angeles, marking their first public appearance since a series of incidents nearly upended the film’s release. (Miller is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.)

    Last year, Miller was arrested on three separate occasions: the actor was charged with disorderly conduct for behavior at a Hawaii karaoke bar (for which they paid a $500 fine); with second-degree assault for an incident at a woman’s home in Hawaii; and with felony burglary for allegedly breaking into a home in Vermont (Miller ultimately struck a deal to plead guilty to lesser charges).

    Miller was also accused of grooming underaged children and wearing body armor and carrying a gun at all times. Some of the actor’s alleged sexual partners have compared them to a cult leader.

    In August, Miller announced that they had begun “ongoing treatment” for “complex mental health issues,” and had remained out of the public spotlight until Monday’s premiere of The Flash.

    Miller walked the red carpet and briefly spoke prior to the film’s screening, where they thanked Warner Bros. executives for “your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life. And in bringing this moment to fruition.” The actor made no specific mention of their recent behavior, nor issued any sort of apology.

    As of now, Miller is not expected to make any more public appearances in support of The Flash, which hits theaters this Friday (June 16th). Read our review of the film here.

