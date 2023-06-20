Faye Webster Unveils 2023 Tour Dates, Shares New Single “But Not Kiss”: Stream

Faye Webster has returned with “But Not Kiss,” her first new single in two years, and has unveiled dates for a 2023 headlining tour. Watch the music video for the new song and check out the full list of dates below.

Built around an intimate, thumb-strummed electric guitar, “But Not Kiss” is clad with all of Webster’s signature touches, from the pedal steel to the piano accents to the dynamic swells. Singing about a tender-yet-complicated love, her airy croon wrangles together a whirlwind of emotions and presents them in a perfectly delicate and tactful setting.

“I think it could be a really romantic song or a really anti-romantic song,” Webster explained in a statement. “It’s something I’ve looked for but struggled to find in other love songs, for them to describe this conflict or contradiction.”

Webster is hitting the road in North America this fall, kicking off in DC in October. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, June 23rd at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Check out the full list of dates and watch the music video for “But Not Kiss” below.

“But Not Kiss” arrives ahead of more new music from the 25-year-old Atlanta native, who promises that the single “says a lot about what’s coming.” Her last release, Car Therapy Sessions, dropped in April 2022 and featured orchestral arrangements from her previous two albums. Her most recent original release before that was her celebrated 2021 record, I Know I’m Funny haha.

Faye Webster 2023 Tour Dates:

10/17 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/20 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

10/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/27 – Toronto, ON @ History

10/29 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

10/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/02 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

11/04 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/08 – Los Angeles, @ The Novo

11/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/12 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

11/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/14 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern