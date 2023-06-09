Feeble Little Horse Break Down New Album Girl with Fish Track by Track: Exclusive

Track by Track is a recurring feature series in which artists guide readers through every song on their latest release. Today, Feeble Little Horse give us the rundown of their new album Girl with Fish.

Pittsburgh noise pop quartet Feeble Little Horse have released their fantastic album Girl with Fish, their first new record since signing to Saddle Creek.

Although their musical chemistry might suggest otherwise, Feeble Little Horse formed thinking they wouldn’t last long at all. Work and school constraints around the the making of their 2021 breakthrough LP Hayday made the members — singer-bassist Lydia Slocum, guitarist-producer Sebastian Kinsler, guitarist Ryan Walchonski, and drummer Jake Kelley — liken themselves to a ticking time bomb. “But we realized making music with each other was too fun to walk away from,” Kinsler says in a press release. “For this album, we got to take our time with every decision that went into it.”

Feeble Little Horse’s music can best be described as controlled chaos. From the overblown guitar chords of triumphant opener “Freak” to each tiny glitch on tracks like “Heaven,” every detail feels deliberate, strewn together like a hodgepodge of every artist some dude in a basement show would try to put on you on to. Their sound draws obvious comparisons to indie rock legends like My Bloody Valentine and Alex G, but the members also namecheck artists like Nigerien guitarist Mdou Moctar and recent Consequence CoSign Wednesday. “I wanted to do a guitar solo because I thought that that was what MJ Lenderman [of Wednesday] would do,” Kinsler tells Consequence about the single “Steamroller.”

But as Feeble Little Horse flit between choppy shoegaze to ethereal folk and just about everywhere in-between, what ties Girl with Fish together is the band’s natural inclination towards sticky pop melodies and Slocum’s acerbic lyrics: “She always has lines that as you’re listening and they just punch you in the face,” Walchonski adds. “When she’s punching you in the face, she’s smiling and she’s doing it politely.”

Listen to Feeble Little Horse’s new album Girl with Fish below, followed by the band’s Track by Track breakdown of the record.

