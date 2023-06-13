My Bloody Valentine mastermind Kevin Shields is responsible for creating some of the most distinct and beautiful guitar tones in alt-rock history. Now, he’s teamed up with Fender to harness that sound within the new Shields Blender fuzz pedal.

As heard on the band’s legendary 1991 album, Loveless, Shields utilized layers of textural distortion to create a massive wall of impressionistic volume, helping to defining the shoegaze genre in the process.

For any guitarist looking to replicate the MBV sound, look no further. Fender’s first-ever signature fuzz pedal is based on Shields’ trusty Fender Blender pedal, the mythical 1970s circuit that has been a key ingredient for his tone. The new signature model was co-developed over a four-year span by Shields and Fender.

Advertisement

Related Video

“I really enjoyed the experience,” said Kevin Shields. “I’ve been using it a lot recently in the studio, it’s been great, I’m looking forward to hearing how other people use it It’s kind of pretty extreme but also very interesting when it’s set up in a subtle way.”

The new Shields Blender pedal features two channels: a hand-copied version of the original Blender circuit in channel one and a powerful octave blender in channel two (for example, channel one blends the fuzz voice with the original clean signal, and channel two removes the clean signal and instead blends the fuzz with a monophonic sub-octave fuzz).

It also features a foot-switchable, reactive voltage sag circuit controlled by picking dynamics and built to emulate a tube amp pushed to the limit for that imitable lo-fi/hi-fi MBV sound. The special edition pedal was assembled in the US and comes with a limited print art box, a signed collector’s booklet telling the story of how the Shields/Fender collaboration came about, and a plaque bearing Shield’s signature.

Advertisement

“Together, we embark on an extraordinary journey,” said Fender’s VP of R&D Stan Cotey, “crafting a pedal that captures the essence of Kevin’s groundbreaking sound with vintage-inspired fuzz, octave-up and sub-octave options, combined with a truly unique sag circuit to harness controlled chaos like no other fuzz pedal – the most revolutionary fuzz design that we have ever developed, and specifically for Kevin’s musical vision.”

The Fender Shields Blender pedal retails for $499.99. Head over to Reverb to purchase it, and check out a promo video featuring Shields along with close-up images of the pedal below.