Ferris Bueller’s Day Off to Be Restored in 4K Ultra HD

Life’s moved pretty fast since Ferris Bueller’s Day Off premiered, so it’s finally getting the 4K Ultra HD treatment: Paramount Home Entertainment is releasing a remastered version of John Hughes’ 1986 classic on August 1st.

The 4K Bueller keeps the spirit of the Reagan-era teen comedy alive with all the contemporary bells and whistles. In addition to the remaster with Dolby Vision, HDR-10, and Dolby Atmos sound, the re-release includes a bunch of exclusive bonus content, including the late Hughes’ original director’s commentary, which has not been available on disc since Bueller’s first DVD release in 1999. You’ll also have access to plenty of behind-the-scenes footage and “lost tapes.”

For the uninitiated: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off was Hughes’ fourth directorial effort, and helped propel its leading boys — Matthew Broderick and a way-before-Succession Alan Ruck — to screen stardom. The pair play high school best friends Ferris and Cameron, who, along with Ferris’ girlfriend Sloane (Mia Sara), decide to skip class and explore Chicago. Their escapades include attending a Cubs game, visiting an art museum, lip-syncing to The Beatles, grand theft auto, and more. The film was added to Library of Congress’ National Film Registry in 2014.

Pre-orders for the 4K Bueller are ongoing here.

Paramount has also been working on a spinoff of Bueller titled Sam and Victor’s Day Off, centering around the valet attendants who stole Cameron’s dad’s precious Ferrari in the original film. Last year, the soundtracks to Hughes’ most beloved works were compiled on Life Moves Pretty Fast: The John Hughes Mixtapes.