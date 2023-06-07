Fiddlehead Announce New Album Death Is Nothing to Us, Share 2023 Tour Dates

Fiddlehead are returning this summer with their third studio album Death Is Nothing to Us, due out August 18th on Run for Cover. The indie punks will support the release with a 2023 North American tour, and they’ve shared a sample of it today with the new single “Sullenboy.”

Grief is complicated, and Death Is Nothing to Us sees Fiddlehead vocalist Pat Flynn go through the phases again, and again, and again. The LP’s title embraces the inevitability of loss, but it also seems to raise a challenge: What’s the point in fearing death if the shit we have to deal with while we’re alive is this bad?

“I don’t want people to romanticize grief and depression, myself included,” Flynn explains in a press release. “But I wanted to write about the way loss can perpetuate this feeling of sadness in your life. I didn’t intend to make some kind of thematic trilogy but there is this connection to the first two records, and this album sort of rounds out some of the stages of grief that weren’t addressed previously–especially this feeling of stickiness that a depressive attitude can have.” Pre-orders for the record are ongoing.

“Sullenboy” comes in swinging with sweeping guitar licks, bombastic drums, and Flynn’s dactylic lyrics: “Depressive Irish genes may have me breathing dismal poems/ Sad Shepard recipes for generations of laying low,” he belts, as if he’s watching a manifestation of his family tree burn in front of him.

Fiddlehead have a handful of dates supporting Citizen this month before they kick off their headlining shows. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 9th at 10:00 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster. You can also check for deals at StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Listen to “Sullenboy” below, and then keep scrolling to see the details for Death Is Nothing to Us and Fiddlehead’s tour schedule.

Fiddlehead’s last album was 2021’s Between the Richness.

Death Is Nothing to Us Artwork:

Death Is Nothing to Us Tracklist:

01. The Deathlife

02. Sleepyhead

03. Loserman

04. True Hardcore (II)

05. Welcome to the Situation

06. Sullenboy

07. Give It Time (II)

08. Queen of Limerick

09. The Woes

10. Fiddleheads

11. Fifteen to Infinity

12. Going to Die

Fiddlehead 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

06/14 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center *

06/15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston *

06/17 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago *

06/18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro *

06/22 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

06/24 – Los Angeles, CA@ The Wiltern *

06/25 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim *

09/22 – Boston, MA @ Royale

09/23 – New York, NY @ Webster Music Hall

09/28 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

09/29 – Toledo, OH @ Ottawa Tavern

09/30 – Detroit, MI @ Edgemen

10/01 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

10/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ukrainian Culture Center

10/08 – Ojai, CA @ Ojai Women’s Club

02/23 – London, UK @ The Garage

* = w/ Citizen