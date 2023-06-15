Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Fiona Apple Guests on Art-Pop Trio Flesh Eater’s New Single “komfortzone”: Stream

The legendary singer-songwriter performs piano, backing vocals, and more

Advertisement
flesh eater fiona apple komfortzone art pop music news indie listen stream collaboration
Fiona Apple (photo by Zelda Hallman) and Flesh Eater (photo by Mariana Souza)
Follow
June 15, 2023 | 10:16am ET

    Fiona Apple has made a guest appearance on “komfortzone,” a new single from Nashville-based experimental/art-pop trio Flesh Eater.

    With a sound that prioritizes ingenuity as much as melody, it’s no wonder Flesh Eater turn to Apple as a major source of information. Apple isn’t normally one to collaborate with artists outside of her usual circle, but thanks to a fortuitous mutual connection with film producer Zelda Hallman, she heard an early version of “komfortzone” and hopped in the studio to record her parts: backing vocals, piano, vibraphone, and cabasa.

    “To me, ‘komfortzone’ represents confronting fear,” Flesh Eater vocalist/keyboardist Zwil AR said in a statement. “The fear of being seen, of moving toward sharing what’s inside, meeting that where it is, seeing it, and saying, ok, this will be with me indefinitely; I’ve got to move past it.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    AR continues: “Fear is natural, even healthy at times, but it’s not me. It feeds off of what makes it grow, and in my experience, a lot of times I’m most fearful of doing what will help me grow. Feeding that fear, doing what makes me afraid, is not so scary anymore.”

    “komfortzone” is anything but comfortable, opening with a somewhat jarring scene: “Instant regret in the park in the morning,” AR sings. They contemplate their anxieties in visions of sunflower fields and train rides, even working in a few German lines to make the track all the more transportive.

    Apple’s contributions aren’t too obvious, but you can still feel her in the song’s irregular structure, crisp production, and complex melody. Listen to her and Flesh Eater on “komfortzone” below.

    Advertisement

    Though they haven’t unveiled any details, Flesh Eater’s debut LP is in the works. Since her fantastic 2020 album Fetch the Bolt CuttersApple has released “Where the Shadows Lie” for the soundtrack to Amazon Originals’  The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and she also covered Idaho’s official state song “Here We Have Idaho” for NPR’s This American Life.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

bombay bicycle club new album my big day damon albarn jay som nilufer yanya holly humberstone

Bombay Bicycle Club Announce New Album Featuring Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya, & More

June 14, 2023

Des Rocs new album 2023

Des Rocs Announces New Album Dream Machine, Unveils Single "Nowhere Kid": Stream

June 14, 2023

Queens of the Stone Age, photo by Andreas Neumann

Queens of the Stone Age Reveal Crunchy New Single "Paper Machete": Stream

June 14, 2023

knocked loose 2023

Knocked Loose Unleash New Songs "Deep in the Willow" and "Everything Is Quiet Now": Stream

June 14, 2023

chai new self-titled album artwork tracklist fall 2023 us tour para para new song stream

CHAI Announce New Self-Titled Album, Fall 2023 Tour

June 14, 2023

stevie nicks complete studio albums and rarities box set fleetwood mac music news archival release

Stevie Nicks' Entire Solo Discography Compiled on Massive New Box Set

June 14, 2023

Duff McKagan new solo album 2023

Duff McKagan Announces New Solo Album Featuring Slash, Jerry Cantrell, and Iggy Pop

June 14, 2023

thick new single doomer stream

THICK Choose Themselves on New Single "Doomer": Stream

June 14, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Fiona Apple Guests on Art-Pop Trio Flesh Eater's New Single "komfortzone": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter