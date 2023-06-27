The first Five Nights at Freddy’s video game came out in 2014 and has since spawned a fan-favorite franchise based around one particularly doomed pizza restaurant. Now, Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza graduates to the silver screen with Universal’s upcoming film adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s, which has received its first trailer.

Directed by Emma Tammi, who wrote the film alongside Seth Cuddeback and the original game’s creator Scott Cawthon, Five Nights at Freddy’s stars Josh Hutcherson as Mike, a dad in desperate need of a job. He takes over the night shift as a security guard at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza — essentially a Chuck E. Cheese without the trademark infringement — but, of course, he’s in for a lot more than the job posting had prepared him for. His new gig might include, but is not limited to, dealing with ghost children occupying animatronic bear costumes.

Five Nights at Freddy’s also features You star Elizabeth Lail and the criminally underrated screen villain Matthew Lillard. Just in time for your Halloween programming, it’ll come to theaters (and streaming on Peacock) October 27th. Watch the trailer below.