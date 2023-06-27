Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Animatronics Come to Life in Five Nights at Freddy’s Trailer: Watch

The horror adaptation arrives on October 27th

Advertisement
Five Nights at Freddy's
Five Nights at Freddy’s, photo via Blumhouse
Follow
June 27, 2023 | 11:56am ET

    The first Five Nights at Freddy’s video game came out in 2014 and has since spawned a fan-favorite franchise based around one particularly doomed pizza restaurant. Now, Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza graduates to the silver screen with Universal’s upcoming film adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s, which has received its first trailer.

    Directed by Emma Tammi, who wrote the film alongside Seth Cuddeback and the original game’s creator Scott Cawthon, Five Nights at Freddy’s stars Josh Hutcherson as Mike, a dad in desperate need of a job. He takes over the night shift as a security guard at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza — essentially a Chuck E. Cheese without the trademark infringement — but, of course, he’s in for a lot more than the job posting had prepared him for. His new gig might include, but is not limited to, dealing with ghost children occupying animatronic bear costumes.

    Related Video

    Five Nights at Freddy’s also features You star Elizabeth Lail and the criminally underrated screen villain Matthew Lillard. Just in time for your Halloween programming, it’ll come to theaters (and streaming on Peacock) October 27th. Watch the trailer below.

    Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Elephant 6 documentary new trailer watch

Elephant 6 Documentary Receiving Wide Theatrical Release

June 27, 2023

Joy Ride Review

Joy Ride Review: A Sometimes Outrageous, Sometimes Familiar, Sometimes Touching Trip

June 27, 2023

Lew Palter in Titanic

Lew Palter, Actor in Titanic, Dead at 94

June 26, 2023

jason scott lee lilo and stitch live action cameo luau

Jason Scott Lee Reveals Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Cameo Role: "I Just Wanted to Be a Part of It"

June 26, 2023

Jason Scott lee the wind & the reckoning interview podcast Kyle Meredith

Jason Scott Lee on the Cultural Stories of Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story, Jungle Book, and Doogie Kameāloha, M.D

June 26, 2023

titanic netflix titan submersible drama james cameron movie film news

Apropos of Nothing, Titanic Is Returning to Netflix

June 26, 2023

frederic forrest dead apocalypse now the rose actor

Frederic Forrest, Actor in Apocalypse Now and The Rose, Dead at 86

June 24, 2023

drive away dolls trailer margaret qualley ethan coen comedy watch

Ethan Coen's Drive-Away Dolls Trailer Uncovers a Hijacked Road Trip: Watch

June 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Animatronics Come to Life in Five Nights at Freddy's Trailer: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter