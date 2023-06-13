Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Fleet Foxes Cover The Strokes’ “Under Control” and Joni Mitchell’s “Hejira”: Stream

Released ahead of the band's upcoming North American tour

Advertisement
fleet foxes the strokes joni mitchell cover under control hejira folk rock music news listen stream
The Strokes (photo by Philip Cosores), Fleet Foxes (photo by Pooneh Ghana), and Joni Mitchell (photo by Ben Kaye)
Follow
June 13, 2023 | 10:48am ET

    It’s been a while since we’ve gotten proper new music from Fleet Foxes, but Robin Pecknold has offered something to tide fans over with live covers of The Strokes’ “Under Control” and Joni Mitchell’s “Hejira.”

    “Under Control” was recorded during Fleet Foxes’ show at Forest Hills Stadium in New York last year, while they did “Hejira” during “The Spring Recital” at The Belasco in Los Angeles in March. Frequent collaborators The Westerlies perform horns on both, with Uwade, Daniel Rossen, and Greg Pecknold also contributing.

    Understandably, Pecknold has quite a few words to share about his renditions of the two classic songs: “Last summer we were honored to have the incredible vocalist and songwriter Uwade Akhere open for us on tour,” he said in a press release of “Under Control.” “One thing we all bonded over backstage was a shared love of The Strokes — hearing Uwa’s voice echoing down the halls as she sang ‘The End Has No End’ or ‘Reptilia’ was always a highlight of the day. Considering this, I thought she might get a kick out of singing ‘Under Control’ with us and The Westerlies at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium in Queens, so we pulled it together at soundcheck and asked her — it was amazing! She ruled it. Thank you Uwade!”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Of the title track to Mitchell’s 1976 jazz-folk crossover, Pecknold added: “My father built bass guitars and played in bands in his twenties and thirties in the Northwest; his dream was to be Joni Mitchell’s bassist, like the great Jaco Pastorius. Right before our surprise show with Joanna Newsom in March, I bought back for him one of the fretless basses he had made in the ’80s, and I thought it would be sweet for us to play ‘Hejira’ together, on the same bill as Joanna, the Joni of our time. It was also an honor to be joined by Daniel Rossen for this, one of the greatest musicians of the last 20 years. Thank you, Dan and Dad!”

    Stream Fleet Foxes’ very nice covers of “Under Control” and “Hejira” below.

    Fleet Foxes also have a whole bunch of North American tour dates coming up, beginning tonight in Cleveland; grab last-minute tickets here.

    Get Fleet Foxes Tickets Here

    Advertisement


Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

the hives countdown to shutdown new single

The Hives Let Their Hair Down on New Single "Countdown to Shutdown": Stream

June 13, 2023

killer mike andré 3000 future scientists engineers new song michael full tracklist

Killer Mike Links Up with André 3000 and Future for "Scientists & Engineers": Stream

June 13, 2023

anohni sliver of ice johnsons new single music news my back was a bridge for you to cross stream listen

ANOHNI and the Johnsons Share New Single "Sliver of Ice": Stream

June 13, 2023

steven yeun incubus drive cover beef soundtrack netflix

Steven Yeun Shares Full Cover of Incubus' "Drive" from Netflix's Beef: Stream

June 13, 2023

sparklehorse posthumous album bird machine

Final Sparklehorse Album, Bird Machine, Receiving Posthumous Release

June 13, 2023

sigur ros Blóðberg 2023 new single stream orchestra tour Rós blodberg

Sigur Rós Unveil "Blóðberg," First New Song in Seven Years: Stream

June 12, 2023

squid o monolith swing in a dream

Squid Share New Album O Monolith: Stream

June 9, 2023

Greta Van Fleet Unveil Sentimental New Song Farewell for Now

Greta Van Fleet Unveil Sentimental New Song "Farewell for Now": Stream

June 9, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Fleet Foxes Cover The Strokes' "Under Control" and Joni Mitchell's "Hejira": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter