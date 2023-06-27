Foo Fighters Announce UK Stadium Tour with Glastonbury-Sized Hole

Foo Fighters have followed up their surprise performance at Glastonbury by announcing a new UK stadium tour in 2024. And based on the itinerary, it looks as if Dave Grohl and co. could be making a return trip to Worthy Farm next year.

The “Everything or Not At All UK Tour” takes place in June 2024, with stadium shows in Manchester, Glasgow, London, Cardiff, and Birmingham. Wet Leg and Courtney Barnett will trade off as the main support for these dates.

Related Video

Notably, Foo Fighters have nothing scheduled beyond their June 27th show in Birmingham. Glastonbury happens to take place that weekend, suggesting the band could be one of the festival’s 2024 headliners. Grohl insinuated as much during last weekend’s surprise appearance by telling the crowd: “I figure that if you guys come back we’ll come back soon.”

Advertisement

Tickets to Foo Fighters’ UK tour go on sale Friday, June 30th via Ticketmaster. Fans can also look for tickets via Viagogo.

Before returning to the UK, Foo Fighters have a whole bunch of other shows on the docket, including a run of North American headlining dates and festival appearances beginning in July. They’re also scheduled to visit Australia and New Zealand later in the year. Check out the full schedule below, and get tickets here. It all comes in support of their latest album, But Here We Are.

Foo Fighters 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

07/08 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’ete De Quebec

07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Harley Davidson Homecoming

07/29 – Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock

08/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *

08/06 – Big Sky, MT @ Wildlands Festival

08/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

08/10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s *

08/11-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

09/03 – Aspen, CO @ Aspen Snowmass

09/07 – Curibita, BR @ Estadio Couto Pereira %

09/09 – Sao Paulo, BR @ The Town

09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

09/19 – Virgina Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *

09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeart Festival

10/01 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater

10/05 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

11/26 – Abu Dhabi @ F1 Grand Prix Event

11/29 – Perth, AU @ HBF Park $

12/02 – Adelaide, AU @ Coopers Stadium @

12/04 – Melbourne, AU @ AAMI Park !

12/09 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium &

12/12 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium &

01/20 – Auckland, NZ @ Go Media Stadium +

01/24 – Christchurch, NZ @ Orangetheory Stadium +

01/27 – Wellington, NZ @ Sky Stadium +

06/13 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford Stadium ^

06/17 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Stadium ~

06/20 – London, UK @ London Stadium ^

06/22 – London, UK @ London Stadium ~

06/25 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium ^

06/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park Stadium ~

Advertisement

* = w/ The Breeders

% = w/ Garbage and Wet Leg

$ = w/ The Chats and Teenage Jeans

@ = w/ The Chats and Body/Type

! = w/ Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers and Hot Milk

& = w/ The Chats and Hot Milk

+ = w/ Dick Move

^ = w/ Wet Leg

~ = w/ Courtney Barnett