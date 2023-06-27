Menu
Foo Fighters Announce UK Stadium Tour with Glastonbury-Sized Hole

The stadium shows feature support from Wet Leg and Courtney Barnett

Foo Fighters at Sonic Temple
Foo Fighters, photo by Alex Kluft
June 27, 2023 | 9:37am ET

    Foo Fighters have followed up their surprise performance at Glastonbury by announcing a new UK stadium tour in 2024. And based on the itinerary, it looks as if Dave Grohl and co. could be making a return trip to Worthy Farm next year.

    The “Everything or Not At All UK Tour” takes place in June 2024, with stadium shows in Manchester, Glasgow, London, Cardiff, and Birmingham. Wet Leg and Courtney Barnett will trade off as the main support for these dates.

    Notably, Foo Fighters have nothing scheduled beyond their June 27th show in Birmingham. Glastonbury happens to take place that weekend, suggesting the band could be one of the festival’s 2024 headliners. Grohl insinuated as much during last weekend’s surprise appearance by telling the crowd: “I figure that if you guys come back we’ll come back soon.”

    Tickets to Foo Fighters’ UK tour go on sale Friday, June 30th via Ticketmaster. Fans can also look for tickets via Viagogo.

    Before returning to the UK, Foo Fighters have a whole bunch of other shows on the docket, including a run of North American headlining dates and festival appearances beginning in July. They’re also scheduled to visit Australia and New Zealand later in the year. Check out the full schedule below, and get tickets here. It all comes in support of their latest album, But Here We Are.

    Foo Fighters 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

    07/08 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’ete De Quebec
    07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
    07/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Harley Davidson Homecoming
    07/29 – Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock
    08/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *
    08/06 – Big Sky, MT @ Wildlands Festival
    08/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *
    08/10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s *
    08/11-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
    09/03 – Aspen, CO @ Aspen Snowmass
    09/07 – Curibita, BR @ Estadio Couto Pereira %
    09/09 – Sao Paulo, BR @ The Town
    09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
    09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival
    09/19 – Virgina Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *
    09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
    09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeart Festival
    10/01 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival
    10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater
    10/05 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
    10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
    10/14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
    11/26 – Abu Dhabi @ F1 Grand Prix Event
    11/29 – Perth, AU @ HBF Park $
    12/02 – Adelaide, AU @ Coopers Stadium @
    12/04 – Melbourne, AU @ AAMI Park !
    12/09 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium &
    12/12 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium &
    01/20 – Auckland, NZ @ Go Media Stadium +
    01/24 – Christchurch, NZ @ Orangetheory Stadium +
    01/27 – Wellington, NZ @ Sky Stadium +
    06/13 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford Stadium ^
    06/17 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Stadium ~
    06/20 – London, UK @ London Stadium ^
    06/22 – London, UK @ London Stadium ~
    06/25 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium ^
    06/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park Stadium ~

    * = w/ The Breeders
    % = w/ Garbage and Wet Leg
    $ = w/ The Chats and Teenage Jeans
    @ = w/ The Chats and Body/Type
    ! = w/ Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers and Hot Milk
    & = w/ The Chats and Hot Milk
    + = w/ Dick Move
    ^ = w/ Wet Leg
    ~ = w/ Courtney Barnett

