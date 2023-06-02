Foo Fighters have shared But Here We Are, their eleventh studio album and first after the tragic, sudden death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins just over a year ago. Stream it below.

Described in a press release as “the first chapter of the band’s new life,” But Here We Are is “the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life.”

Themes of grief are naturally present across the album, particularly in singles “Rescued,” “Under You,” “The Teacher,” and “Show Me How,” the latter of which features vocals from Grohl’s daughter Violet. The album’s 10 songs were produced by the band alongside Greg Kurstin.

In his review for Consequence, Paolo Ragusa called But Here We Are the band’s “most creative and compelling album in over 20 years.”

Foo Fighters have a busy live schedule this year, including festival appearances at Bonnaroo, Louder Than Life, Austin City Limits, and Riot Fest, as well as headlining dates with support from The Breeders. Tickets to all of their shows are available here.

But Here We Are Artwork:

But Here We Are Tracklist:

01. Rescued

02. Under You

03. Hearing Voices

04. But Here We Are

05. The Glass

06. Nothing At All

07. Show Me How

08. Beyond Me

09. The Teacher

10. Rest