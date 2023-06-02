Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Foo Fighters Unveil New Album But Here We Are: Stream

Their eleventh LP marks "the first chapter of the band's new life"

Advertisement
Foo Fighters, photo by Danny Clinch
Follow
June 2, 2023 | 12:00am ET

    Foo Fighters have shared But Here We Aretheir eleventh studio album and first after the tragic, sudden death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins just over a year ago. Stream it below.

    Described in a press release as “the first chapter of the band’s new life,” But Here We Are is “the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life.”

    Themes of grief are naturally present across the album, particularly in singles “Rescued,” “Under You,” “The Teacher,” and “Show Me How,” the latter of which features vocals from Grohl’s daughter Violet. The album’s 10 songs were produced by the band alongside Greg Kurstin.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In his review for Consequence, Paolo Ragusa called But Here We Are the band’s “most creative and compelling album in over 20 years.”

    Foo Fighters have a busy live schedule this year, including festival appearances at BonnarooLouder Than LifeAustin City Limits, and Riot Fest, as well as headlining dates with support from The Breeders. Tickets to all of their shows are available here.

    But Here We Are Artwork:

    foo fighters but here we are new album stream listen dave grohl alternative rock music news

    But Here We Are Tracklist:
    01. Rescued
    02. Under You
    03. Hearing Voices
    04. But Here We Are
    05. The Glass
    06. Nothing At All
    07. Show Me How
    08. Beyond Me
    09. The Teacher
    10. Rest

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Karol G, photo by Leo Arguello

Karol G Drops "Watiti" for Barbie Soundtrack: Stream

June 1, 2023

Tenacious D "Wicked Game"

Tenacious D Release Cover of "Wicked Game" with Hilarious Beach Romp Video: Watch

June 1, 2023

code orange grooming my replacement the game stream

Code Orange Unleash New Songs "Grooming My Replacement" and "The Game": Stream

June 1, 2023

Speedy Ortiz new album Rabbit Rabbit new song "You S02"

Speedy Ortiz Announce New Album Rabbit Rabbit, Share 2023 Tour Dates

June 1, 2023

Becca Mancari new album Left Hand over and over stream

Becca Mancari Announces New Album Left Hand, Shares "Over and Over": Stream

June 1, 2023

epoch deyarmond edison box set tracklist justin vernon indie rock music news

Justin Vernon's Old Band DeYarmond Edison Announce Massive Box Set Epoch

June 1, 2023

saba no id hue_man nature new single stream

Saba and No I.D. Ponder "hue_man nature" on New Single: Stream

June 1, 2023

be your own pet worship the whip single stream mommy video

Be Your Own Pet Announce New Album Mommy, Share 2023 Tour Dates

May 31, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Foo Fighters Unveil New Album But Here We Are: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter