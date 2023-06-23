Menu
Foo Fighters Perform Surprise Glastonbury Set

The band's set was billed as "The Churnups"

Foo Fighters at Glastonbury 2023
Foo Fighters at Glastonbury, photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images
June 23, 2023 | 2:14pm ET

    The rumors were true, after all: Foo Fighters performed a surprise set at Glastonbury Friday evening.

    Dave Grohl and company took the Pyramid stage at 6:10 p.m. UK time, a block previously occupied on the schedule by placeholder alias The Churnups; real Foos heads might recall that the band’s first-ever Glastonbury performance in 1998 took place on the very same stage around the same time slot. Nowadays, it’s hard to imagine them not headlining, but Primal Scream was the main event on that very muddy evening. Foo Fighters did end up headlining the fest in 2017, after dropping out in 2015 due to Grohl’s infamous broken leg.

    Foo Fighters’ nine-song setlist was mostly packed with greatest hits, including “All My Life,” “The Pretender,” “Best of You,” and “Everlong.” The band also played a pair of songs from their new album, But Here We Are, including “Rescued” and “Show Me How” with Violet Grohl. Watch clips of Foo Fighters’ surprise Glastonbury set below.

    Foo Fighters are currently touring in support of But Here We Are, their eleventh studio album and first after the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022. Now backed by their new live drummer Josh Freese, they have sets coming up at Louder Than LifeAustin City Limits, and Riot Fest, as well as headlining dates with support from The Breeders. Tickets to all of their shows are available here.

    Foo Fighters’ Glastonbury Setlist:

    All My Life
    No Son of Mine
    Learn to Fly
    Rescued
    The Pretender
    My Hero
    Show Me How (with Violet Grohl)
    Best of You
    Everlong (dedicated to Taylor Hawkins)

