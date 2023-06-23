The rumors were true, after all: Foo Fighters performed a surprise set at Glastonbury Friday evening.

Dave Grohl and company took the Pyramid stage at 6:10 p.m. UK time, a block previously occupied on the schedule by placeholder alias The Churnups; real Foos heads might recall that the band’s first-ever Glastonbury performance in 1998 took place on the very same stage around the same time slot. Nowadays, it’s hard to imagine them not headlining, but Primal Scream was the main event on that very muddy evening. Foo Fighters did end up headlining the fest in 2017, after dropping out in 2015 due to Grohl’s infamous broken leg.

Foo Fighters’ nine-song setlist was mostly packed with greatest hits, including “All My Life,” “The Pretender,” “Best of You,” and “Everlong.” The band also played a pair of songs from their new album, But Here We Are, including “Rescued” and “Show Me How” with Violet Grohl. Watch clips of Foo Fighters’ surprise Glastonbury set below.

Foo Fighters are currently touring in support of But Here We Are, their eleventh studio album and first after the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022. Now backed by their new live drummer Josh Freese, they have sets coming up at Louder Than Life, Austin City Limits, and Riot Fest, as well as headlining dates with support from The Breeders. Tickets to all of their shows are available here.

Foo Fighters performing "The Pretender" to a crowd of 100,000 at Glastonbury 🤌 pic.twitter.com/f1kI6ppiA9 — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) June 23, 2023

The crowd for Foo Fighters' surprise performance at Glastonbury. pic.twitter.com/YeUTnfz8Jv — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) June 23, 2023

Foo Fighters’ Glastonbury Setlist:

All My Life

No Son of Mine

Learn to Fly

Rescued

The Pretender

My Hero

Show Me How (with Violet Grohl)

Best of You

Everlong (dedicated to Taylor Hawkins)