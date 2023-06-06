This article originally ran in 2017, but Foo Fighters keep trucking along, and we’ve updated the song rankings with the release of their new album, But Here We Are.

Dave Grohl won’t go away. That’s a good thing. We like the guy. He’s friendly, he’s one hell of a drummer, and he loves rock ‘n’ roll. So much so that he’s managed to stand at the top of the genre for decades, and despite some major hurdles — you know, like losing Nirvana — he’s yet to miss a beat. He’s basically the closest thing Generation X has to McCartney.

With Foo Fighters, Grohl has become one of the most recognizable faces in not only the genre but the music industry. Nobody can forget his mug, and while some may attribute that success to his uncanny optimism, the reality is that his band is always in the charts whenever they have a new album. The kids just can’t get enough of the Foos.

Because of this, we’ve decided to rank every Foo Fighters song, including every song off their latest release, But Here We Are. They’re a band of many distinct eras, and as Grohl began to expand the Foos, fans grew to love not just Grohl, but also Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, and, of course, Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins’ death in 2022 led to a new era of Foo Fighters, and it’s one that pays respects to those they’ve lost.

Naturally, when ranking every song from the band’s 11 studio albums, there are the usual caveats: No songs are included that have only been released in demo form, and no covers will be found here. We learned a lot about the band in the process, but most noticeably these three items:

— Grohl knows how to pick a single.

— Foo B-sides are B-sides for a reason.

— This band’s highs are as high as any other artists’ highs. High!

Scroll to the end for a playlist of every track (with two exceptions, they’re just that rare), and enjoy this long road to… success! We were certainly “exhausted” when all was said and done, but “big me” to talk about it. Here’s the best, the best, the best, the best of…