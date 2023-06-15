Former Stone Pony Owner Arrested for Disrupting Trump’s Motorcade

Domenic Santana, former owner of the iconic New Jersey live music venue The Stone Pony, was arrested Tuesday outside of Miami’s federal courthouse, where he disrupted Donald Trump’s motorcade.

Local news outlets report that Santana was wearing a black-and-white striped jail jumpsuit and a ball and chain, while holding a sign that read “LOCK HIM UP.” According to police reports, he ran into the middle of the street, blocking Trump’s motorcade and causing one of the SUVs to swerve out of his way.

“I was running away from the mob that was hitting me and I just dodged for my safety and, all of a sudden, there’s the motorcade and there’s my sign, and then I got tackled down,” Santana told reporters.

Advertisement

Related Video

Santana was bailed out of jail Wednesday morning. “Yeah, it was worth it,,” he added of his arrest, mentioning that he’s “not done” advocating for Trump’s arrest. “I’m getting the message out. He shoulda been locked up a long time ago.”

“The defendant’s reckless actions of interrupting the motorcade put the former president’s life in danger,” the arrest report reads. “The defendant’s actions caused the public and media to run toward him, storming the street while the defendant yelled at the Trump supporters as to entice them.”

Trump is currently facing 37 federal charges, including unlawfully retaining government secrets and conspiring to obstruct justice; he plead not guilty to all charges. He’s also still under investigation regarding the January 6th US Capitol riot, as well as pressuring Georgia state officials following the 2020 election.

Advertisement

After The Stone Pony closed twice and shuffled between owners in the 1990s, Santana purchased the Asbury Park venue, restored it, and re-opened it in 2000. He’s largely credited for reviving the musical landmark, which helped launch the careers of Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, and more. He sold the now-thriving space in 2003.