Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Frank Zappa Rarities Collected on New Compilation Funky Nothingness: Stream

The collection is considered the sequel to 1969's Hot Rats

Advertisement
frank zappa funky nothingness classic rock music news album compilation rarities unreleased music listen stream
Frank Zappa’s Funky Nothingness artwork
Follow
June 30, 2023 | 12:11pm ET

    Over three hours worth of newly-unearthed Frank Zappa receives an official release as a compilation called Funky Nothingness. Available as of today, the music is believed to have been intended for a sequel to Hot Rats, the avant-garde rocker’s 1969 solo debut.

    Freshly dug out from the Zappa vault, Funky Nothingness will include 25 unreleased and rare tracks, as well as compositions, covers, and miscellaneous jams from 1970 studio sessions with Zappa’s core group: Aynsley Dunbar, Don “Sugarcane” Harris, Ian Underwood, and Max Bennett.

    Related Video

    Funky Nothingness delivers on all fronts, showcasing Zappa’s love for rhythm and blues, picking up where Hot Rats left off with extended instrumental workouts fusing rock, jazz, and classical elements into music that can only be described as Zappa,” reads a statement from “Zappa vaultmeister” Joe Travers, who also compiled the collection along with Zappa’s son Ahmet Zappa.

    Advertisement

    Funky Nothingness arrives just shy of a year after Universal Music Group purchased nearly all of Zappa’s life work. Before you dive into his deep cuts, get to know the mustachioed mastermind in 10 of his most notable songs.

    Funky Nothingness Artwork:

    frank zappa funky nothingness classic rock music news album compilation rarities unreleased music listen stream

    Funky Nothingness Tracklist:
    Vinyl 2xLP
    Side A
    01. Funky Nothingness
    02. Tommy/Vincent Duo I
    03. Love Will Make Your Mind Go Wild
    04. I’m a Rollin’ Stone

    Side B
    01. Chunga’s Revenge (Basement Version)
    02. Basement Jam

    Side C
    01. Work With Me Annie / Annie Had A Baby
    02. Tommy/Vincent Duo II
    03. Sharleena (1970 Record Plant Mix)

    Advertisement

    Side D
    01. Khaki Sack
    02. Twinkle Tits

    3xCD
    Funky Nothingness – The Album
    01. Funky Nothingness
    02. Tommy/Vincent Duo I
    03. Love Will Make Your Mind Go Wild
    04. I’m A Rollin’ Stone
    05. Chunga’s Revenge (Basement Version)
    06. Basement Jam
    07. Work With Me Annie / Annie Had A Baby
    08. Tommy/Vincent Duo II
    09. Sharleena (1970 Record Plant Mix)
    10. Khaki Sack
    11. Twinkle Tits

    Zappa/Hot Rats ’70 Session Masters and Bonus Nothingness
    01. Chunga’s Revenge (Take 5)
    02. Love Will Make Your Mind Go Wild (Take 4)
    03. Transylvania Boogie (Unedited Master)
    04. Sharleena (Unedited Master)
    05. Work With Me Annie/Annie Had A Baby (Alternate Edit)
    06. Twinkle Tits (Take 1, False Start)
    07. Twinkle Tits (Take 2)

    Zappa/Hot Rats ’70 Session Masters and Bonus Nothingness
    01. The Clap (Unedited Master-Part I)
    02. The Clap (Unedited Master-Part II)
    03. Tommy/Vincent Duo (Unedited Master)
    04. Chunga’s Revenge (Take 8)
    05. Halos and Arrows
    06. Moldred
    07. Fast Funky Nothingness

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

nick cave debbie harry cover jeffrey lee pierce gun club on the other side listen stream tribute album rock folk music news

Nick Cave and Debbie Harry Cover Jeffrey Lee Pierce's "On the Other Side": Stream

June 30, 2023

3teeth merchant of the void stream

3TEETH Announce New Album EndEx, Unleash Single "Scorpion": Stream

June 30, 2023

the japanese house in the end it always does new album stream

The Japanese House Unveils New Album In the End It Always Does: Stream

June 30, 2023

KK's Priest new album

KK's Priest (Featuring Former Judas Priest Members) Announce New Album, Unveil "One More Shot at Glory": Stream

June 30, 2023

neil young chrome dreams long lost album 1977 classic rock folk music news tracklist

Neil Young's Long-Lost 1977 Album Chrome Dreams Receiving Official Release

June 30, 2023

haviah mighty crying crystals new album zoom song

Haviah Mighty Announces New Album Crying Crystals, Shares "Zoom Zoom": Exclusive

June 30, 2023

Chromeo Don't Need a New Girl new single stream

Chromeo Share New Single "(I Don't Need A) New Girl": Stream

June 30, 2023

lil uzi vert pink tape new album release date

Lil Uzi Vert Finally Releases New Album Pink Tape: Stream

June 30, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Frank Zappa Rarities Collected on New Compilation Funky Nothingness: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter