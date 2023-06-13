Menu
Full of Hell to Embark on Fall 2023 North American Tour

END, Inter Arma, and Wake will provide support

full of hell 2023 tour
Full of Hell, photo by Zachary Jones
June 13, 2023 | 12:14pm ET

    Full of Hell have announced a Fall 2023 North American tour with support from fellow harshers END, Inter Arma, and Wake.

    The trek kicks off October 26th in Philadelphia and runs through November 18th in Brooklyn, New York. Dates in Austin, Los Angeles, Denver, and Toronto highlight the itinerary.

    Tickets for select dates are available now via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, you can look for deals or buy tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    “We’re all really excited to get back out on tour in America this fall,” said Full of Hell’s Dylan Walker via a press announcement. “It’s been around five years since we did a headline tour and we’re coming through many spots that we love.”

    Regarding the stacked lineup, Walker added: “This bill represents a wide gamut of sounds across the spectrum of extreme music. Each band brings something totally unique to the bill, which is what we are all about. Come out early and check out something new. We hope to see you jumping head first off the stage into oblivion. See you soon!”

    Earlier this year, Full of Hell dropped a collaborative album with Primitive Man entitled Suffocating Hallucination. Both bands are set to tour Europe together this month ahead of FoH’s newly announced headlining dates.

    You can see a full list of Full of Hell’s 2023 tour dates below. Get tickets here.

    Full of Hell’s 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/16 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest ^
    06/17 – Lyon, FR @ Le Farmer %
    06/18 – Munich, DE @ Backstage %
    06/19 – Graz, AT @Postgarage %
    06/20 – Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn %
    06/21 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof %
    06/22 – Trier, DE @ Luke %
    06/23 – Dortmund, DE @ Junkyard %
    06/24 – Bourlon, FR @ Rock In Bourlon ^
    06/25 – Antwerp, BE @ Kavka %
    06/26 – Hannover, DE @ Bei Chez Heinz %
    06/27 – Wrocław, PL @ Lacznik %
    06/28 – Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia %
    06/29 – Kassel, DE @ Goldgrube %
    06/30 – Dresden, DE @ Chemiefabrik %
    07/01 – Emmen, NL @ Pitfest ^
    10/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *
    10/27 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage *
    10/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Legends Bar & Venue *
    10/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street *
    10/31 – Austin, TX @ Elysium *
    11/02 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater *
    11/03 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick *
    11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *
    11/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *
    11/07 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *
    11/08 – Denver, CO @ The Bluebird Theater *
    11/10 – St Paul, MN @ The Amsterdam *
    11/11 – Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall *
    11/12 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary *
    11/13 – Cleveland, OH @ No Class *
    11/14 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace *
    11/15 – Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Electriques *
    11/16 – Cambridge, MA @ Middle East / Downstairs *
    11/17 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *
    11/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch *

    % = w/ Primitive Man
    ^ = Full of Hell only
    * = w/ END, Inter Arma, Wake

    full of hell 2023 tour

