Futurama Season 11 Trailer Takes Classic Cast to the Terrible 2020s: Watch

Arriving July 24th

Futurama (Hulu)
June 27, 2023 | 1:33pm ET

    The return of Futurama is imminent, and now we have the Season 11 trailer to prove it. After a decade away, the cult animated series will return to Hulu July 24th.

    A lot has changed singe Futurama first aired back in 1999, and the upcoming batch of episodes will have “something for everyone,” from longtime viewers to new fans, as the characters now explore timely topics like vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.

    Per a press release, the new episodes will include “developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles.”

    Original Futurama cast members Billy West (Fry), Katey Sagal (Leela), Tress MacNeille (Mom), Maurice LaMarche (Kif), Lauren Tom (Amy), Phil LaMarr (Hermes), and David Herman (Scruffy) are all returning for Season 11. After successful negotiations regarding his pay, John DiMaggio will also reprise his role as Bender. Even Coolio will return posthumously as Kwanzaa-bot. David X. Cohen, Ken Keeler, Claudia Katz, and creator Matt Groening serve as executive producers.

    After Futurama’s initial cancellation in 2003, Comedy Central revived the series for more episodes, which ran from 2010 to 2013. Hulu ordered 20 more from the team in 2022, which means Season 12 is also in the works.

