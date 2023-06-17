Menu
Golshifteh Farahani and Sam Hargrave on Extraction 2, One-Shot Action, and Potential Prequels

The actress and director also tease the upcoming world-building of the franchise

Golshifteh Farahani Sam Hargrave Extinction 2 Netflix podcast interview
Kyle Meredith with Golshifteh Farahani and Sam Hargrave (Netflix)
Consequence Staff
June 17, 2023 | 12:45pm ET

    With the release of Extraction 2 on Netflix, actress Golshifteh Farahani and director Sam Hargrave sit down with Kyle Meredith to talk about the Chris Hemsworth-starring sequel.

    The two discuss what the success of the franchise means on a global scale, the musicality and rhythm of both movies, and how the sequel manages to touch on childhood trauma amidst all of the action.

    Farahani tells us about playing a strong character who’s able to keep her femininity without being sexualized, and how there’s already a prequel script focused on her backstory. Both she and Hargrave also discuss what it’s like to shoot and act in the film’s now legendary one-shot extended scenes. Elsewhere, we get a tease about the world-building that these two films are creating and where the franchise might go from here.

    Listen to Golshifteh Farahani and Sam Hargrave discuss Extraction 2 and more in the new episode above or watch below via YouTube. Please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

