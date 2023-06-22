Gorillaz Cancel Run of US “Getaway Shows”

Gorillaz have canceled the US tour they were scheduled to play this September due to “scheduling conflicts and circumstances beyond our control.”

“We are gutted not to be able to perform for you this year,” the group said in a statement. “We were really looking forward to it and we hope to get back to you again as soon as we can. We love our Gorillaz family and we can’t wait to see you again.”

Refunds for the shows will be issued automatically at your point of purchase; allow up to 30 days for processing.

“The Getaway Shows” were slated to take place at stadiums and amphitheaters in Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, and Boston with support from Kaytranada, Lil Yachty, and Remi Wolf.

At the time, a press release noted the shows were the final US dates in support of Gorillaz’s latest album, Cracker Island. In April, the band brought out Bad Bunny, Beck, De La Soul, Yasiin Bey, and more during the second weekend of Coachella.

Gorillaz mastermind Damon Albarn is currently on tour with his other band Blur in support of their upcoming comeback album, The Ballad of Darren; grab your tickets here.