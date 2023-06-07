Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Governors Ball to Proceed This Weekend Despite “Hazardous” Air Quality in New York

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has made the city's air some of the worst in the world

Advertisement
governors ball smoke festival news new york city wildfire news
Smoke engulfing the World Trade Center, photo via EarthCam
Follow
June 7, 2023 | 4:44pm ET

    The show must go on for Governors Ball 2023, whose organizers have confirmed the festival is still scheduled for this weekend despite dangerously poor air quality in New York City and other areas of the Northeast.

    “We’re closely monitoring the air quality with weather experts and are in close contact with city officials,” a Governors Ball representative wrote in a statement to Pitchfork. “As always, the health and safety of New Yorkers is our top priority. At this time, the festival is continuing as planned. We are hopeful that conditions will improve in the coming days and are looking forward to a great weekend!”

    As of June 7th, smoke from Canada wildfires have made New York’s air some of the worst in the world — at one point only second to Delhi, India for the worst air quality and pollution out of 100 tracked countries. In typical conditions, Swiss air quality tech company IQAir ranks New York with an Air Quality Index of 50, which they consider “good”; according to AirNow, the city’s Air Quality Index is at a “hazardous” 392 at the time of publishing.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “We recommend all New Yorkers limit outdoor activity to the greatest extent possible,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a news release Tuesday evening. “Those with pre-existing respiratory problems, like heart or breathing problems, as well as children and older adults, may be especially sensitive and should stay indoors at this time.” The smoke is expected to begin clearing late Thursday.

    Conditions permitting, Governors Ball 2023 will take place June 9th-June 11th at the festival’s new home in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, with Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Odesza, and Lil Nas X headlining (get last-minute tickets here).

    The smoke is hardly the first natural catastrophe to wreak havoc on GovBall in recent years: In 2019, rainstorms forced the festival to evacuate, while its 2020 iteration was, of course, cancelled due to COVID-19.

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

the what podcast jim james bonnaroo 2004 legendary show

Jim James Looks Back on My Morning Jacket's Legendary 2004 Bonnaroo Show: The What Podcast

June 7, 2023

inhaler kyle meredith with Cuts & Bruises

Inhaler on Their Nostalgic New Album, and the Songwriting Tricks of Dylan and The Beatles

June 7, 2023

Vampire Weekend live album vinyl Frog on the Bass Drum Vol. 01

Vampire Weekend Release Live Album Frog on the Bass Drum Vol. 01 on Vinyl

June 7, 2023

deeper careful build a bridge 2023 tour dates indie rock music news listen stream

Deeper Announce New Album Careful!, Share 2023 Tour Dates

June 7, 2023

slayer igloo cooler

Chill Awaits: Slayer Immortalized with New Igloo Coolers

June 7, 2023

Tenacious D fall US tour

Tenacious D Announce Fall 2023 US Tour Leg

June 7, 2023

Christine and the Queens a day in the water new single Paranoïa, Angels, True Love

Christine and the Queens Share New Single "A day in the water": Stream

June 7, 2023

romy solo album mid air single loveher stream

Romy Announces Debut Solo Album Mid Air, Shares "Loveher": Stream

June 7, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Governors Ball to Proceed This Weekend Despite "Hazardous" Air Quality in New York

Menu Shop Search Newsletter