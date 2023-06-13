Recording Academy Adds Three New Categories for 2024 Grammys, Led by Best African Music Performance

The Recording Academy has announced the addition of three new categories for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Those new awards include Best African Music Performance, Best Pop Dance Recording, and Best Alternative Jazz Album.

In addition, The Academy has also moved the non-classical Producer of the Year and Songwriter of the Year categories to the general voting field, meaning that they are open to all Grammy voters. According to The Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr., the changes come as an attempt to show their “commitment to actively listen and respond” to criticism and suggestions from fans and fellow participants in the music community, as well as stay on top of burgeoning music scenes that “align with the ever-evolving musical landscape.”

“By introducing these three new categories, we are able to acknowledge and appreciate a broader array of artists — and relocating the producer of the year and songwriter of the year categories to the general field ensures that all our voters can participate in recognizing excellence in these fields,” said Mason Jr. “We are excited to honor and celebrate the creators and recordings in these categories, while also exposing a wider range of music to fans worldwide.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Last year, The Academy added new categories for Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical; Best Song for Social Change; Best Alternative Music Performance; Best Americana Music Performance; Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media; and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album. There is currently no date set for the 2024 awards show.

For more details about the new changes, check out the official statement on the Grammy’s website here. You can find our coverage of the 2023 Grammys here.