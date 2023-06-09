Greta Van Fleet have shared the new song “Farewell for Now.” The track appears on the Michigan rock band’s upcoming third studio album, Starcatcher, out July 21 via Lava/Republic Records.

“On ‘Farewell for Now,’ we express the sentiment of our longing to stay on stage and savor the magic created by the audience-music phenomena,” bassist Sam Kiszka said in a statement. “But we must pack up and go to the next place to do it all over again; as always, we’ll be back soon.”

“Farewell for Now” shows Greta Van Fleet’s softer side in a very retro-sounding ballad. The song follows the releases of previous Starcatcher singles “Meeting the Master” and “Sacred the Thread.”

In other news, Greta Van Fleet have announced a limited-edition translucent black glitter vinyl variant for Starcatcher, available via the band’s webstore. They also launched a red glitter vinyl, available exclusively at Target, and an opaque vinyl available at select local record shops.

Greta Van Fleet will play the new tunes and more when they hit the road on their “Starcatcher World Tour” beginning July 24th in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Bridgestone Arena. The outing will feature support from Kaleo, Surf Curse, Mt. Joy, and Black Honey. The band will also hit the road in Europe later this year, beginning in Hamburg, Germany on November 6th, with more international stops in Paris, Madrid, Amsterdam, and beyond.

Take a listen to “Farewell for Now” below, and pick up tickets to Greta Van Fleet’s upcoming North American shows here and international gigs here.

