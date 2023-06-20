Menu
Greta Van Fleet Singer Josh Kiszka Comes Out

"I’ve been in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past 8 years"

greta van fleet josh kiszka come out lgtbq
Greta Van Fleet’s Josh Kiszka, via YouTube
June 20, 2023 | 6:14pm ET

    Greta Van Fleet’s Josh Kiszka has come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in a new Instagram post.

    Noting that those close to him were “well aware” of his identity, the singer explained that he chose to come out publicly in light of a surge in repressive, anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in his home state of Tennessee.

    “It’s imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds, and laws in Tennessee and beyond,” Kizka wrote, especially because he’s been in “a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past 8 years.” A recent bill — deemed unconditional by a federal judge —  attempted to ban drag shows from public property or anywhere that minors might be present, implying that said performances would be dangerous to children. Another bill, signed into law in March, bans gender-affirming healthcare for children. Kiszka pointed fans to several organizations working to fight these laws on the ground.

    Related Video

    “The LGBTQ+ community is a cultural pillar, constantly championing positivity and acceptance through art, music, literature, film, and most importantly, legislation,” he wrote. “The greatest mortal gift of all is our capacity to love and as we travel through time, may our greater understanding of the matter around and within us teach us to love ever deeper.” Read Kiszka’s full remarks below.

    Greta Van Fleet’s third album, Starcatcherarrives July 21st. To mark the LP, they’ll head out on the “Starcatcher World Tour,” and tickets are on sale now.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

