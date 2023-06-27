Menu
Greta Van Fleet Unveil Groovy New Song “The Falling Sky”: Stream

The latest single from the rock band's upcoming album Starcatcher

Greta Van Fleet new song The Falling Sky
Greta Van Fleet, photo by Neil Krug
June 27, 2023 | 2:01pm ET

    Greta Van Fleet have released a new track, “The Falling Sky,” off the band’s upcoming studio album, Starcatcher. The song captures the band’s retro vibe, with groovy guitars and singer Josh Kiszka’s high-octane vocals.

    In addition to the official audio, Greta Van Fleet have shared a live performance video for “The Falling Sky,” which was filmed at their Sacramento show on the “Dreams in Gold Tour” in March of this year.

    “An unwavering warrior carrying on the endless, eternal, and impossible battle for salvation; these were the elements of symbolism associated with this particular track,” guitarist Jake Kiszka said of the song on Apple Music 1’s The Zane Lowe Show, where the track premiered. “In essence our fate is sealed, alike the stars that fall from the almighty heavens to the earth. This philosophy is carried through in the story of a bluesman, at the crossroads of the universe.”

    “The Falling Sky” follows the previously released singles “Meeting the Master”, “Sacred the Thread,” and “Farewell for Now.” Starcatcher will arrive July 21 via Lava/Republic Records.

    In recent news, Josh Kiszka announced that he is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, saying that he’s “been in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past 8 years.” The vocalist made the revelation in an effort to challenge anti-LGBTQ legislation in Tennessee, where he now resides.

    Greta Van Fleet will hit the road on their “Starcatcher World Tour” beginning July 24th in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Bridgestone Arena. The trek will feature support from Kaleo, Surf Curse, Mt. Joy, and Black Honey. Pick up tickets to Greta Van Fleet’s upcoming North American shows here and international gigs here.

    Listen to “The Falling Sky” and watch its official live video below.

