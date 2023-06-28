Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Guns N’ Roses Hit Back at Negative Press Over Glastonbury Set

One major outlet called the performance "the worst Glasto headline set of all time"

Advertisement
Guns N Roses Glastonbury response
Guns N Roses perform at Glastonbury, via YouTube
June 28, 2023 | 1:53pm ET

    Guns N’ Roses‘ recent performance at the Glastonbury festival received multiple negative reviews, and now the band has responded to the bad press.

    GN’R highlighted two reviews from major UK publications in particular: one by music critic Neil McCormick of The Telegraph subtitled “Welcome to the Mumble” and an even harsher piece by The Independent’s Mark Beaumont that called GN’R “frontrunners for the worst Glasto headline set of all time.”

    Related Video

    Beaumont pulled no punches, writing that Axl Rose “flips between a lower register that resembles a clogged lawnmower and a higher one that sounds like Barry Gibb suffering the mother of all wedgies.” Ouch.

    Advertisement

    The band responded by taking to Twitter to put both writers on blast, tagging each of their Twitter handles and borrowing a line from the song “Chinese Democracy”: “…it would take a lot more hate than you @neil_mccormick @Markbeaumontuk.”

    Meanwhile, some viewers who watched the set at home via the BBC also took umbrage with the poor live production and sound. Tweeted one viewer: “The sound Quality for #GunsNRoses at #glastonbury2023 on #BBC is absolutely horrendous, can hardly make out the Vocals or Guitar riff! Sort it out lads!!!”

    Guns N’ Roses’ agency has since issued a statement, blaming the BBC for compromising the sound mix that was broadcast to certain TV sets.

    Advertisement

    “Axl was in top form last night. We have dug deep into the matter, and it appears the broadcast had issues being played on certain TVs like UHDs,” the update read [via Wales Online]. “This was an unfortunate issue that the mix played through these TVs sounded so poorly; however, it was not the band’s fault but the BBC’s.”

    Here’s hoping any sound issues were an isolated incident, as GN’R have a lengthy world tour ahead of them and next perform on Friday (June 30th) in London. Get tickets to their upcoming concerts here.

    See GN’R performing “Paradise City” with special guest Dave Grohl at Glastonbury, followed by the aforementioned tweet by the band, below.

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Levitation festival 2023 lineup

Levitation 2023 Lineup: Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Unwound, Brian Jonestown Massacre, BADBADNOTGOOD, and More

June 28, 2023

eyehategod 2023 tour dates

Eyehategod Announce New 2023 US Leg of "Take as Needed for Pain Tour"

June 28, 2023

Polaris guitarist Ryan Siew dead

Ryan Siew, Guitarist for Metalcore Band Polaris, Dead at 26

June 28, 2023

Greta Van Fleet new song The Falling Sky

Greta Van Fleet Unveil Groovy New Song "The Falling Sky": Stream

June 27, 2023

mammoth wvh

Wolfgang Van Halen's New Mammoth WVH Song "Take a Bow" Recorded with Dad Eddie's Guitar and Amp: Stream

June 27, 2023

gibson richie faulkner flying v custom

Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Unveils New Gibson Signature Model Flying V Custom Guitar

June 27, 2023

Alice in Chains

Alice in Chains Announce Fall 2023 US Headlining Shows

June 26, 2023

3rd Secret new band

3rd Secret (Nirvana, Soundgarden, Pearl Jam Members) Release Second Album: Stream

June 26, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Guns N' Roses Hit Back at Negative Press Over Glastonbury Set

Menu Shop Search Newsletter