Guns N’ Roses Soundcheck Unreleased Song “Perhaps” Prior to Israel Concert: Stream

Fans captured audio of the tune as GN'R rehearsed it ahead of a show in Tel Aviv

guns n roses perhaps soundcheck
Guns N’ Roses, photo by Amy Harris
June 6, 2023 | 12:54pm ET

    Guns N’ Roses have been gradually rolling out re-tooled versions of previously unreleased songs, and another new (old) song might be making its way into the band’s setlist in the near future.

    Ahead of Guns N’ Roses’ show Monday night (June 5th) in Tel Aviv, Israel, the band soundchecked what appears to be the shelved Chinese Democracy-era song “Perhaps.” Astute fans who stood outside the venue during soundcheck were quick to bust out their phones and record the rehearsal — with Setlist.fm even noting that the band performed the song during the soundcheck.

    Like GN’R’s 2021 single “Hard Skool,” the song hails from the infamously lengthy writing/recording process for Chinese Democracy. And like many of those tunes, a rough demo version has been leaked and uploaded to YouTube (triggering debate between fans about whether Robin Finck or Queen’s Brian May played guitar on that particular recording).

    It’s worth mentioning that GN’R followed a similar process with “Hard Skool” and the revived Use Your Illusion-era tune “ABSUЯD,” rehearsing both during soundchecks before adding them to the setlist and then officially releasing them as singles.

    While the song “Perhaps” didn’t end up making the Tel Aviv setlist, perhaps Guns N’ Roses will perform it at some point during their ongoing world tour. The North American leg runs throughout August, September, and October, with tickets available here. Alice in Chains, The Pretenders, Carrie Underwood, Dirty Honey, and The Warning were recently announced as support acts for the stateside shows.

    Below you can listen to fan recordings of Guns N’ Roses rehearsing “Perhaps” during their soundcheck in Tel Aviv.

    Get Guns N' Roses Tickets Here

Guns N' Roses Soundcheck Unreleased Song "Perhaps" Prior to Israel Concert: Stream

