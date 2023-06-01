Guns N’ Roses Break Out Rarities at 2023 Tour Kickoff: Video + Setlist

Guns N’ Roses kicked off their 2023 world tour in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday (June 1st), performing a few songs for the first time in 30 or more years.

Among the rarities in the 32-song set were the Use Your Illusion I track “Bad Obsessions” (first time since 1993), the Use Your Illusion II cut “Pretty Tied Up” (first time since 1992), and the Appetite for Destruction song “Anything Goes” (first time since 1988). The show also marked the live debut of a cover of The Stooges’ “T.V. Eye,” sung by bassist Duff McKagan.

All told, the band played nine songs from Appetite for Destruction, including classics like “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

Advertisement

Additional covers included a rendition of the UK Subs tune “Down on the Farm” (first time since 2006), as well as Velvet Revolver’s “Slither,” and others. The band also played its most recent singles “Hard Skool” and “Absurd.”

Guns N’ Roses recently announced the support acts for their 2023 North American leg, including Alice in Chains, The Pretenders, Carrie Underwood, Dirty Honey, and The Warning. That outing kicks off August 5th in Moncton, New Brunswick, and runs through an October 16th show in Vancouver, British Columbia. Tickets for the band’s upcoming shows are available here.

Get Guns N' Roses Tickets

Check out video footage and the setlist from the Abu Dhabi concert below.

Setlist:

It’s So Easy

Bad Obsession (first time since 1993)

Chinese Democracy

Slither (Velvet Revolver cover)

Pretty Tied Up (first time since 1992)

Welcome to the Jungle

Mr. Brownstone

Hard Skool

Double Talkin’ Jive

Reckless Life

Absurd

You Could Be Mine

Down on the Farm (UK Subs cover) (first time since 2006)

Rocket Queen

T.V. Eye (The Stooges cover – Duff on vocals, live debut)

Anything Goes (first time since 1988)

Civil War (Jimi Hendrix’s “Voodoo Child” outro)

This I Love

Live and Let Die (Wings cover)

Estranged

Slash Guitar Solo

Sweet Child o’ Mine

November Rain

Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)

Street of Dreams

Nice Boys (Rose Tattoo cover)

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan cover)

Nightrain

Encore:

Patience (The Impressions’ “People Get Ready” intro)

Don’t Cry

My Michelle

Paradise City