Guns N’ Roses Break Out Rarities at 2023 Tour Kickoff: Video + Setlist

Guns N’ Roses kicked off their 2023 world tour in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday (June 1st), performing a few songs for the first time in 30 or more years.
Among the rarities in the 32-song set were the Use Your Illusion I track “Bad Obsessions” (first time since 1993), the Use Your Illusion II cut “Pretty Tied Up” (first time since 1992), and the Appetite for Destruction song “Anything Goes” (first time since 1988). The show also marked the live debut of a cover of The Stooges’ “T.V. Eye,” sung by bassist Duff McKagan.
All told, the band played nine songs from Appetite for Destruction, including classics like “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”
Additional covers included a rendition of the UK Subs tune “Down on the Farm” (first time since 2006), as well as Velvet Revolver’s “Slither,” and others. The band also played its most recent singles “Hard Skool” and “Absurd.”
Guns N’ Roses recently announced the support acts for their 2023 North American leg, including Alice in Chains, The Pretenders, Carrie Underwood, Dirty Honey, and The Warning. That outing kicks off August 5th in Moncton, New Brunswick, and runs through an October 16th show in Vancouver, British Columbia. Tickets for the band’s upcoming shows are available here.
Check out video footage and the setlist from the Abu Dhabi concert below.
Anything Goes in Abu Dhabi! @gunsnroses #GunsNRoses pic.twitter.com/MMNtbryEV4
— del james (@deljamesgang) June 1, 2023
Setlist:
It’s So Easy
Bad Obsession (first time since 1993)
Chinese Democracy
Slither (Velvet Revolver cover)
Pretty Tied Up (first time since 1992)
Welcome to the Jungle
Mr. Brownstone
Hard Skool
Double Talkin’ Jive
Reckless Life
Absurd
You Could Be Mine
Down on the Farm (UK Subs cover) (first time since 2006)
Rocket Queen
T.V. Eye (The Stooges cover – Duff on vocals, live debut)
Anything Goes (first time since 1988)
Civil War (Jimi Hendrix’s “Voodoo Child” outro)
This I Love
Live and Let Die (Wings cover)
Estranged
Slash Guitar Solo
Sweet Child o’ Mine
November Rain
Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)
Street of Dreams
Nice Boys (Rose Tattoo cover)
Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan cover)
Nightrain
Encore:
Patience (The Impressions’ “People Get Ready” intro)
Don’t Cry
My Michelle
Paradise City