GWAR Announce Battle Maximus 10th Anniversary Expanded Edition, Share “Falling” Remix: Stream

Featuring remixed and remastered audio, plus a previously unreleased bonus track

gwar battle maximus reissue
GWAR, courtesy of Freeman Promotions
June 8, 2023 | 1:00pm ET

    GWAR are revisiting their 2013 album Battle Maximus with a new 10th anniversary expanded reissue. A remixed and remastered version of the track “Falling” can be heard now ahead of the reissue’s September 1st release date.

    Battle Maximus stands as the final GWAR album to feature late band mastermind Dave Brockie, aka Oderus Urungus, and the 10th anniversary edition features his final vocal performance on the previously unreleased bonus track “Tammy, the Swine King.”

    “Ten years after its initial release, the wounds are just as fresh,” commented guitarist BälSäc, the Jaws ‘o Death. “The words that Oderus wrote as a tribute to his fallen Scumdog brother, Flattus Maximus, gain new meaning when heard as the final lyrics he would ever sing. The songs echo in stereo through the twin holes that were left in our hearts by the absence of Oderus and Flattus. This new remix of Battle Maximus breathes new life into this album that demands to be considered as one of GWAR’s greatest.”

    The Berserker Blothar added: “Battle Maximus is an important GWAR album. Recorded as a farewell to guitarist Flattus Maximus, this album was born out of straight pain. As the Scumdog warriors grieved the passing of their brother, they had no way of knowing they were also recording the last album with singer Oderus Urungus. Battle Maximus then, is on the cusp of the greatest challenge of GWAR’s career. This version has been remixed and remastered and it sounds straight up viscous. I hope you relish it as much as I…”

    Something else you can relish is GWAR's New Dank Ages CBD, which joins the band's growing "Bud of Gods" line of products. The high-quality New Dank Ages CBD flower has hints of grapefruit and blueberry, with CBD gummies and vapes also available via the Consequence Shop.

    Get GWAR Tickets Here

    The Battle Maximus 10th anniversary edition will be available in various vinyl colorways, on CD, and digitally, and it drops shortly after GWAR wrap up their summer tour supporting Mudvayne.

    Pre-order the reissue via GWAR’s website, and pick up tickets to the band’s upcoming concerts here. Stream the “Falling” remix below.

    Battle Maximus 10th Anniversary Edition Artwork:

    gwar battle maximus

    gwar battle maximus vinyl

    Battle Maximus 10th Anniversary Edition Tracklist:
    01. Intro
    02. Madness at the Core of Time
    03. Bloodbath
    04. Nothing Left Alive
    05. They Swallowed the Sun
    06. Torture
    07. Raped at Birth
    08. I, Bonesnapper
    09. Mr. Perfect
    10. Tammy, The Swine Queen
    11. Battle Maximus
    12. Triumph of the Pig Children
    13. Falling
    14. Fly Now
    15. Carry on Wayward Son
    16. Wheel of Punishment

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

