GWAR Book Summer 2023 US Headlining Dates

In addition to supporting Mudvayne, the intergalactic barbarians will headline their own shows

GWAR 2023 summer tour dates
GWAR, photo by Amy Harris
June 20, 2023 | 2:37pm ET

    GWAR have booked a series of Summer 2023 headlining US shows that will mostly take place after their support run on Mudvayne’s summer tour. The intergalactic barbarians will be bringing Nonpoint, Crobot, and 200 Stab Wounds along on select dates.

    As previously announced, Mudvayne’s tour — featuring GWAR, Coal Chamber, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies — runs from July 20th through August 26th. GWAR will squeeze in one headlining show on August 21st in Boise, Idaho, and then embark on a handful more dates once the Mudvayne tour wraps up. Those gigs run from August 27th in Lincoln, Nebraska, through September 1st in San Antonio, Texas.

    Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale this Friday (June 23rd) via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. local time. Members of GWAR’s “Bohabs Lair” fan club will be able to pick up tickets starting Wednesday (June 21st) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    If you’re still looking to buy tickets for the Mudvayne outing, those are available here.

    Whether you plan on catching GWAR as headliners or as support on Mudvayne’s tour, be sure to prep for the show with the band’s brand-new line of CBD products, dubbed “New Dank Ages.” Premium hemp flower, gummies, and vape cartridges are available via BudofGods.com, along with a number of accessories.

    See GWAR’s 2023 tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

    GWAR’s 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Upheaval Afterparty
    07/15 – Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest
    07/16 – Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Festival
    07/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *
    07/21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *
    07/23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *
    07/25 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *
    07/26 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain *
    07/28 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *
    07/29 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *
    07/30 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *
    08/01 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *
    08/02 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake *
    08/04 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *
    08/05 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *
    08/06 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *
    08/08 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *
    08/09 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center *
    08/12 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *
    08/13 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *
    08/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *
    08/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *
    08/17 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *
    08/19 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion *
    08/20 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre *
    08/21 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory ^
    08/22 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *
    08/23 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater *
    08/25 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *
    08/26 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *
    08/27 – Lincoln, NE @ The Bourbon Theatre #
    08/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue !
    08/29 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s !
    08/30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant !
    09/01 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center !

    * = supporting Mudvayne, with Coal Chamber, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies
    ^ = headlining, with support from Nonpoint
    # = headlining, with support from Crobot
    ! = headlining, with support from Crobot and 200 Stab Wounds

