<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Actor and comedian Hal Sparks (Queer as Folk) has been a KISS mega-fan for as long as he can remember. He saw the poster for KISS’ hit album Destroyer and his jaw dropped. He’s been in awe of its artistry and musicianship ever since.

Related Video

Destroyer helped to cement KISS as globe-dominating rock superstars, producing a string of hits and providing a perfect vessel for the band’s particular brand of rock theatricality. Sparks’ love for the band has only grown since the release of Destroyer, as has his encyclopedic knowledge of the band’s history. Since the very beginning, Sparks felt the — well, spark of what connecting to art on such a personal level feels like.

Advertisement

“I want people to have the same experience I had with something that I had picking up Destroyer and going, ‘This is part of who I am,'” he explains.

Listen to the Hal Sparks gush over KISS’ Destroyer and more in this special bonus episode of The Spark Parade. Please also take the time to like, review, and subscribe to The Spark Parade wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

Host Adam Unze (The Opus) explores creativity in all its forms on The Spark Parade by asking musicians, artists, comedians, and other creators to share the single cultural work that has most inspired them. Whether it comes from the world of music, film, comedy, visual art, or literature, we all have something that sparks our own creative desires. On The Spark Parade, guests reveal the single piece of art that ignites within them to fire of creation.