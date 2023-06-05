Halsey and SUGA Pair Up for New Single “Lilith”: Stream

Halsey is back in the BTS universe with “Lilith,” a new collaborative single with SUGA. It’s released as the “anthem” for Blizzard Entertainment’s new video game Diablo IV, which is also out today.

“Lilith” is exactly what you’d expect from a song made specifically for a video game. Its Diablo-themed music video opens with Halsey donning a hooded black robe as she walks through a candlelit church. “Might fuck around and just succumb to my aggression/ I taste blood and it’s turned to an obsession,” she sings as she takes off the robe to reveal the inevitable sexy sorceress costume underneath. Who cares if arrows are pummeling down to give her numerous bloody lesions — the stilettos are cute, dammit!

SUGA then appears inexplicably, surrounded by a cloud of fog that obscures his face. “We just fuck things up, yeah I noticed,” he sings in his entirely-English verse. It’s unclear what either vocalist’s roles are in this scenario, and the fact that they don’t appear in any shots together makes it feel pretty awkward. We know they live on opposite sides of the globe and probably didn’t have time to fly in and shoot together, but come on — if you can CGI invisible blades nearly slicing sexy Halsey’s arm off, you can surely CGI her with SUGA.

Anyway, you can listen to “Lilith” and watch its accompanying music video below. Diablo IV is out for Playstation, XBox, and PC now.

Halsey first teamed up with the BTS crew back in 2019 with “Boy With Luv,” which recently became the first Korean-language song to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify. Halsey then invited the rapper to jump on her 2020 album, Manic, for “SUGA’s Interlude.” The vocalist also makes a warm appearance in the recent Disney+ documentary, SUGA: Road to D Day, which chronicles the process leading up to SUGA’s 2023 solo effort.

Halsey is set to appear on the big screen with Ti West’s upcoming X sequel MaXXXine. Meanwhile, SUGA still has a handful of Asia dates left on his debut solo tour, which comes in support of his latest album, D-DAY.