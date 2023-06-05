Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Halsey and SUGA Pair Up for New Single “Lilith”: Stream

For the new Diablo IV soundtrack

Advertisement
halsey suga lilith new single music video pop bts k-pop music news video game stream listen watch
Halsey and SUGA’s “Lilith” video
Follow
June 5, 2023 | 10:36am ET

    Halsey is back in the BTS universe with “Lilith,” a new collaborative single with SUGA. It’s released as the “anthem” for Blizzard Entertainment’s new video game Diablo IV, which is also out today.

    “Lilith” is exactly what you’d expect from a song made specifically for a video game. Its Diablo-themed music video opens with Halsey donning a hooded black robe as she walks through a candlelit church. “Might fuck around and just succumb to my aggression/ I taste blood and it’s turned to an obsession,” she sings as she takes off the robe to reveal the inevitable sexy sorceress costume underneath. Who cares if arrows are pummeling down to give her numerous bloody lesions — the stilettos are cute, dammit!

    SUGA then appears inexplicably, surrounded by a cloud of fog that obscures his face. “We just fuck things up, yeah I noticed,” he sings in his entirely-English verse. It’s unclear what either vocalist’s roles are in this scenario, and the fact that they don’t appear in any shots together makes it feel pretty awkward. We know they live on opposite sides of the globe and probably didn’t have time to fly in and shoot together, but come on — if you can CGI invisible blades nearly slicing sexy Halsey’s arm off, you can surely CGI her with SUGA.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Anyway, you can listen to “Lilith” and watch its accompanying music video below. Diablo IV is out for Playstation, XBox, and PC now.

    Halsey first teamed up with the BTS crew back in 2019 with “Boy With Luv,” which recently became the first Korean-language song to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify. Halsey then invited the rapper to jump on her 2020 album, Manic, for “SUGA’s Interlude.” The vocalist also makes a warm appearance in the recent Disney+ documentary, SUGA: Road to D Day, which chronicles the process leading up to SUGA’s 2023 solo effort.

    Halsey is set to appear on the big screen with Ti West’s upcoming sequel MaXXXineMeanwhile, SUGA still has a handful of Asia dates left on his debut solo tour, which comes in support of his latest album, D-DAY.

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

chika requiem for a dream new song stream

Chika Returns with Resilient New Song "Requiem for a Dream": Stream

June 2, 2023

Protomartyr Formal Growth in the Desert

Protomartyr Unveil New Album Formal Growth in the Desert: Stream

June 2, 2023

Rancid new album 2023

Rancid Release 10th Album Tomorrow Never Comes: Stream

June 2, 2023

Haviah Mighty Huh new single song visualizer stream watch

Haviah Mighty Navigates Losing Love on New Single “Huh”: Stream

June 2, 2023

louise post sleepwalker debut solo album guilty alternative rock stream tour dates tickets music news

Veruca Salt's Louise Post Shares Debut Solo Album Sleepwalker: Stream

June 2, 2023

mckinley dixon beloved paradise jazz artwork new album single hip hop rap music news

McKinley Dixon Drops New Album Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?: Stream

June 2, 2023

Avenged Sevenfold new album stream

Avenged Sevenfold Unleash Life Is But a Dream..., First Album in Seven Years: Stream

June 2, 2023

ruston kelly samia weakness new song stream

Ruston Kelly and Samia Stand Strong on New Version of "The Weakness": Stream

June 2, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Halsey and SUGA Pair Up for New Single "Lilith": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter