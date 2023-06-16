Hans Zimmer might be known for scoring some of your favorite movies, but he had quite the cinematic moment of his own Thursday night. During his performance at the O2 Arena in London, the composer invited his partner onstage to propose to her in front of the crowd.

The Mrs. Zimmer-to-be is still mostly anonymous, but that didn’t stop the legendary composer from briefly putting her on display. “Why did I bring you up here?” he said as she joined him. “I was going to ask you something really important. Did you lock the back door? Is the milk in the fridge? Do we have any sorbet in the freezer?” Then, finally, he asked: “Will you marry me?”

The couple — who are indeed betrothed, Zimmer’s spokesperson confirmed to AP — then happily embraced as the arena crowd roared in celebratory applause. “Things are working out well!” Zimmer announced playfully before continuing on with a number from Inception. “The back door’s locked. Everything’s good!”

Advertisement

Related Video

Congratulations to the newly-affianced! Watch some fan-captured clips of the engagement below.

In March, Zimmer released a two-hour live album compiling highlights from his insanely prolific career, from The Lion King to No Time to Die and beyond (he’s particularly fond of his work on Interstellar). His score for The Last Samurai is also receiving its first-ever vinyl release next month, and later this year, we’ll hear his score for Dune: Part Two. He also has a handful of Europe performances left; grab tickets here.