Hatebreed Announce “20 Years of Brutality” 2023 North American Tour

Featuring a stacked support bill of Terror, Vein.fm, and Jesus Piece

Hatebreed 2023 tour
Hatebreed, via Atom Splitter PR
June 14, 2023 | 5:18pm ET

    Hatebreed are celebrating their third album, 2003’s The Rise of Brutality, with a 20th anniversary tour this fall. The outing features a stacked support bill of Terror, Vein.fm, and Jesus Piece.

    The “20 Years of Brutality” outing kicks off with a stop at the Born Dead Fest in Albany, New York, and runs through a September 24th gig in Tampa, Florida. A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday (June 15th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code DISCO, while general sales start on Friday (June 16th). Fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    “It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since the release of The Rise of Brutality album,” said Hatebreed singer Jamey Jasta in a press release. “These songs are always fun to play and we’re looking forward to adding some of them to the set that we’ve previously either never or rarely played live.”

    He continued, “Plus, it’s always a bonus having Terror on the tour along with Vein.fm and Jesus Piece. This will make this tour an event not to be missed!”

    All three bands will be performing at the New England Metal & Hardcore Festival on September 16th. It was announced earlier this week that the long-running fest would be returning this year for the first time in five years.

    See the list of Hatebreed’s tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

    Hatebreed 2023 Tour Dates with Terror, Vein.fm, and Jesus Piece:
    09/02 — Albany, NY @ Empire Live (Born Dead Fest) *
    09/03 — Quebec City, QC @ Theatre Capitole
    09/04 — Montreal, QC @ Olympia
    09/05 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
    09/06 — Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom
    09/07 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
    09/08 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection
    09/09 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
    09/10 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
    09/12 — Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl
    09/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
    09/14 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
    09/15 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
    09/16 — Worcester, MA @ Palladium (New England Metal Fest) *
    09/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    09/19 — Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
    09/20 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
    09/21 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
    09/22 — Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest *
    09/23 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
    09/24 — Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

    * = festival date

    Hatebreed tour 2023

