Hatebreed Announce “20 Years of Brutality” 2023 North American Tour

Hatebreed are celebrating their third album, 2003’s The Rise of Brutality, with a 20th anniversary tour this fall. The outing features a stacked support bill of Terror, Vein.fm, and Jesus Piece.

The “20 Years of Brutality” outing kicks off with a stop at the Born Dead Fest in Albany, New York, and runs through a September 24th gig in Tampa, Florida. A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday (June 15th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code DISCO, while general sales start on Friday (June 16th). Fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since the release of The Rise of Brutality album,” said Hatebreed singer Jamey Jasta in a press release. “These songs are always fun to play and we’re looking forward to adding some of them to the set that we’ve previously either never or rarely played live.”

He continued, “Plus, it’s always a bonus having Terror on the tour along with Vein.fm and Jesus Piece. This will make this tour an event not to be missed!”

All three bands will be performing at the New England Metal & Hardcore Festival on September 16th. It was announced earlier this week that the long-running fest would be returning this year for the first time in five years.

See the list of Hatebreed’s tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Hatebreed 2023 Tour Dates with Terror, Vein.fm, and Jesus Piece:

09/02 — Albany, NY @ Empire Live (Born Dead Fest) *

09/03 — Quebec City, QC @ Theatre Capitole

09/04 — Montreal, QC @ Olympia

09/05 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

09/06 — Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom

09/07 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

09/08 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection

09/09 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

09/10 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

09/12 — Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

09/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

09/14 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

09/15 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

09/16 — Worcester, MA @ Palladium (New England Metal Fest) *

09/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

09/19 — Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

09/20 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

09/21 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

09/22 — Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest *

09/23 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

09/24 — Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

* = festival date