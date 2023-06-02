Menu
Haviah Mighty Navigates Losing Love on New Single “Huh”: Stream

She's also headed on tour this summer

Haviah Mighty, photo by Yung Yemi
June 2, 2023 | 11:23am ET

    Haviah Mighty is back with a new single, “Huh,” a dancey, breakup track which places the Canadian rapper’s knack for emotional expression at the center of a ready-for-the-club beat. Stream the song below.

    Taking stylistic cues from dancehall, “Huh” balances Haviah’s hard-hitting flow with moments of bubbling, rhythmic goodness. As the lyrics “It’s a shame you let me down/ the way you did” shine through glitched-out vocal processing, the underlying pulse of the backbeat chugs on, creating a symbolic tension of sorts.

    “‘Huh’ is a tale of disappointment following the narration of a desperate lover who is losing the love of their life, and vowing to change to reverse it all,” Haviah explained in a press statement. “Desperate to go back to how it was, they’re taking responsibility for the incompatibility, and suffering a mind/body separation of sorts where their mind is wrapped up in the traumatic loss, unable to escape, but their body is free and has been let loose. They are living in two spaces, two worlds, and trying to return to perceived ‘stability,’ where ironically, what they want to return to, is the most unstable thing in their life.”

    Related Video

    Fresh off the release, Havia is set to hit the road for a string of dates, including a run opening for Sampa the Great later this month, after which she’ll head to Canada for some headlining slots. Check out the full list of dates below and grab your tickets for her shows opening for Sampa here.

    Earlier this year, Haviah shared another dancehall-inspired breakup track, “Room Service.” In 2021, she unveiled the mixtape Stock Exchange. Watch the visualizer for her new song, “Huh,” below.

    Haviah Mighty 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Pittsburgh Pride Revolution at Allegheny Commons Park
    06/04 – Washington, DC @ Club 9:30 ~
    06/06 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza ~
    06/07 – Boston, MA @ Royale ~
    06/12 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club ~
    06/14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ~
    06/16 – Markham, ON @ Markham Village Music Festival
    06/23 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Music Festival
    06/24 – Hamilton, ON @ Fresh Up R&B Festival 2023
    06/25 – Toronto, ON @ TD Toronto Jazz Fest 2023
    07/22 – Dolni Vitkovice, Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava 2023

    ~ = w/ Sampa the Great

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

